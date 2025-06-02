news
University of Toronto ☛ The types of TLS we see when sending email to other people (as of May 2025)
This is a companion to my entry on the types of TLS seen for incoming email; this is for May 2025 because that's when the data I'm using comes from. This data covers nine days and about 12,800 external mail deliveries that originated from people (instead of from things like mail forwarding), and I'm going to be rounding numbers off for my own reasons.
ID Root ☛ How To Install AMD Radeon Driver on Manjaro
Manjaro Linux, known for its user-friendly approach and rolling release model, offers excellent support for AMD graphics hardware through its dedicated driver management system. Getting your AMD Radeon GPU properly configured ensures optimal performance for gaming, content creation, and everyday computing tasks.
ID Root ☛ How To Install TeXworks on Linux Mint 22
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install TeXworks on GNU/Linux Mint 22. TeXworks stands as one of the most popular open-source LaTeX editors available for GNU/Linux systems. This comprehensive guide will walk you through multiple installation methods for TeXworks on Linux Mint 22, ensuring you have a fully functional LaTeX editing environment.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Java on AlmaLinux 10
Java remains one of the most essential programming languages in enterprise environments, powering millions of applications worldwide. AlmaLinux 10, as a robust enterprise-grade GNU/Linux distribution and successor to CentOS, provides an excellent platform for Java development and deployment.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Node.js on AlmaLinux 10
Node.js has become an essential runtime environment for modern web development, enabling developers to build scalable server-side applications using JavaScript. AlmaLinux 10, as a robust and enterprise-grade GNU/Linux distribution, provides an excellent platform for hosting Node.js applications.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Python on AlmaLinux 10
Python stands as one of the most versatile and widely-adopted programming languages in today’s technology landscape. Whether you’re developing web applications, automating system tasks, or diving into machine learning projects, Python’s readable syntax and extensive library ecosystem make it an excellent choice for developers and system administrators alike.
