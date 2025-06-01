news
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux
Games
Boiling Steam ☛ Doom: The Dark Ages Review
Doom is back after Doom (2016) and Doom Eternal. I didn’t have a chance to play Doom Eternal, so I jumped right into Doom: The Dark Ages for this review. Maybe you got the wrong impression that Doom was a mindless shooter? Well, this time it’s got lore, and more lore than you want, probably.
Distributions and Operating Systems
PCLinuxOS/Mageia/Mandriva/OpenMandriva Family
PCLinuxOS Magazine ☛ PCLinuxOS Screenshot Showcase
PCLinuxOS Magazine ☛ From The Chief Editor's Desk...
Most users probably couldn’t care less. They blindly and blissfully just install these apps without giving any regard to their security or the security of their data (if they were truly concerned about their privacy, they wouldn’t be on platforms like Facebook and X to start with). And then, they get to endure all of the “push notifications” that typically come with these apps. Frankly, I don’t have the patience or stomach to deal with all of those interruptions. And, with private personal data being vacuumed up by every entity on the planet like a herd of animals on a voracious feeding frenzy, I’m not all that eager to give up my privacy and the security of my data. It’s NONE OF THEIR BUSINESS where I go, what I do when I’m there, who I do it with, who I talk to, when I do it, what websites I visit and when, or any other datasets collected by these so-called “smartphones.”
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Ubuntu News ☛ Extended Security Maintenance for Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal) began on May 29, 2025
This is a follow-up to the Extended Support warning sent one month ago to confirm that as of May 29, 2025, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS standard support has ended. No more package updates are planned to be accepted to the primary archive of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. Remember that if you can’t upgrade to 22.04 LTS or […]
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
FSF
FSF ☛ FSF Events: Free Software Directory meeting on IRC: Friday, June 6, starting at 12:00 EDT (16:00 UTC)
Join the FSF and friends on Friday, June 6 from 12:00 to 15:00 EDT (16:00 to 19:00 UTC) to help improve the Free Software Directory.
Security
Security Week ☛ Chinese Hacking Group APT41 Exploits Surveillance Giant Google Calendar to Target Governments
China-linked hackers used a compromised government site to target other government entities with the ToughProgress malware that uses an attacker-controlled Surveillance Giant Google Calendar for C&C.
Security Week ☛ Firebase, Surveillance Giant Google Apps Script Abused in Fresh Phishing Campaigns
Security researchers flag two phishing campaigns abusing Firebase and Surveillance Giant Google Apps Script to host malware and fake login pages.
PCLinuxOS Magazine ☛ ICYMI: China-linked Cyber Espionage Group Compromise Multiple Organizations In SE Asia
A known data breach affecting a major insurance administrator may have compromised the personal information of nearly twice as many people as previously reported, according to an article from Lifehacker. A May 2024 cyberattack on Landmark Admin is believed to include at least 1.6 million people's data, according to an updated filing with the Maine attorney general's office. Landmark Admin is a Texas-based third-party administrator (TPA) for life insurance and annuity companies like Liberty Bankers Life and American Benefit Life, which offer policies nationwide. A TPA offers insurers support with accounting, regulatory reporting, reinsurance, and IT. That means that while you may not ever have dealt directly with Landmark Admin, your information could still have been leaked.
Security Week ☛ MITRE Publishes Post-Quantum Cryptography Migration Roadmap
The roadmap provides an overview of four key stages of the migration process, namely preparation, baseline understanding, planning and execution, and monitoring and evaluation.
Federal News Network ☛ DHS budget request would cut CISA staff by 1,000 positions
Budget documents show DHS wants to reduce CISA funding in areas like cyber training and stakeholder engagement.
Diffoscope ☛ Reproducible Builds (diffoscope): diffoscope 297 released
The diffoscope maintainers are pleased to announce the release of diffoscope version
297. This version includes the following changes:
[ Will Hollywood ] * Add a LZMA comparator and tests.
