today's leftovers

Most users probably couldn’t care less. They blindly and blissfully just install these apps without giving any regard to their security or the security of their data (if they were truly concerned about their privacy, they wouldn’t be on platforms like Facebook and X to start with). And then, they get to endure all of the “push notifications” that typically come with these apps. Frankly, I don’t have the patience or stomach to deal with all of those interruptions. And, with private personal data being vacuumed up by every entity on the planet like a herd of animals on a voracious feeding frenzy, I’m not all that eager to give up my privacy and the security of my data. It’s NONE OF THEIR BUSINESS where I go, what I do when I’m there, who I do it with, who I talk to, when I do it, what websites I visit and when, or any other datasets collected by these so-called “smartphones.”