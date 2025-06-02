Raspberry PI OS Lite vs Desktop: Comparison Between the Distributions

news

People new to the Raspberry Pi computer board world often ask themselves which Operating System to use on their new board. When it comes to the default Raspberry PI OS (the official Raspberry PI Operating System), the second question is: what are the differences between Raspberry PI OS Lite and the Desktop version?

This article highlights the comparison of Raspberry Pi OS Lite vs Desktop, the two default operating system options for the popular single-board computer.

Both are based on a Debian Linux distribution compiled to fit the Raspberry PI computer board hardware, so they are completely compliant with its drivers.

It is important to note that this article doesn’t apply to the Raspberry PI Pico, as it is a microcontroller (not a computer board), for which you can get started from my First steps with Raspberry PI Pico for Beginners tutorial.