news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 02, 2025



Quoting: Linux App Release Roundup: May 2025 - OMG! Ubuntu —

We also got saw new versions of web browsers Mozilla Firefox and Vivaldi, while NordVPN Linux app gained a long-awaited GUI.

But those weren’t the only releases of note in May 2025 — not in the least!

Which is why I do these Linux app release roundups: I like to highlight app updates that didn’t warrant a headline of their own, but are worth knowing about.