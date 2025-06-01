Open Hardware: ESP32 and 3-D Printing

The ESP32-P4 Smart 86 Box is a compact development board with a 4-inch capacitive touchscreen, designed for HMI, smart control panels, and edge processing. Its 86 mm form factor allows it to be easily installed in wall-mounted enclosures for use in embedded automation and smart terminal applications.

BeagleBoard.org has released an updated revision of the PocketBeagle 2 featuring the Texas Instruments AM6254 processor. The new Rev A1 replaces the earlier AM6232-based Rev A0, offering a significant performance boost with no change in pricing. The upgraded AM6254 brings a quad-core Cortex-A53 CPU and an integrated GPU, targeting more demanding embedded applications.

Banana Pi has revealed early details about the BPI-R4 Pro, an upcoming router board powered by the MediaTek MT7988A (Filogic 880). Designed as a successor to the BPI-R4, it targets high-speed wireless and wired networking for applications such as Wi-Fi 7 access points and multi-gigabit gateways.