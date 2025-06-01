news
Open Hardware: ESP32 and 3-D Printing
-
CNX Software ☛ DFRobot Edge101 ESP32 industrial IoT controller offers isolated RS485 and CAN Bus interfaces
DFRobot Edge101 is an industrial-grade IoT controller built around the ESP32 MCU, designed as a bridge between development boards and industrial IoT systems. Housed in a full metal enclosure, it comes with various protection features including surge, ESD, lightning, overvoltage, and reverse polarity protection, and supports continuous 24/7 operation in harsh environments.
-
CNX Software ☛ Battery-powered SQUiXL devkit pairs 4-inch touchscreen display with ESP32-S3 WiFi and Bluetooth SoC
Unexpected Maker’s SQUiXL is a battery-powered ESP32-S3 WiFi and Bluetooth IoT controller and development platform with a 4-inch touchscreen display with 480×480 resolution.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Elegoo to launch automatic filament switching for color 3D printing, first open-source RFID system could revolutionize filament management
Elegoo has confirmed that full color printing is coming to the Centauri Series of FDM 3D printers by the 3rd quarter of 2025.