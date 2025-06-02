news
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Precision Clock, and More
Linux Gizmos ☛ Touchscreen Smart Box Based on ESP32-P4 with Wi-Fi 6 or Ethernet
The ESP32-P4 Smart 86 Box is a compact development board with a 4-inch capacitive touchscreen, designed for HMI, smart control panels, and edge processing. Its 86 mm form factor allows it to be easily installed in wall-mounted enclosures for use in embedded automation and smart terminal applications.
Mixterla ☛ Precision Clock Mk IV
I designed this clock years ago, with the intention to incorporate every feature request I ever received for the previous precision clock. However, during the pandemic there was a chip shortage, where these STM32 parts became impossible to acquire. Given the amount of work I put into the clock, I didn't have the heart to redesign it using different parts, so instead I put it aside, and never got around to releasing it – until now.