BSD: Pledge, OpenBSD, and More
Ted Unangst ☛ pledge with a reëxecing process
I have a web application process, which talks to strangers on the network and stores data in the filesystem. To limit the damage caused by naughty tricksters, it uses pledge and unveil so that even if somebody takes over the process, they can only corrupt this program’s data. As opposed to changing my password, for example.
Undeadly ☛ j2k25 - OpenBSD Hackathon Japan 2025 (rsadowski@)
Fresh from the just concluded j2k25 hackathon in Nara, Japan, Rafael Sadowski (rsadowski@) has published his report on his blog: [...]
DragonFly BSD Digest ☛ Lazy Reading for 2025/06/01
Open tab cleanup week! I didn’t even get to the links saved in my email, yet. subvert.fm, a collectively owned Bandcamp. (via) Reframing Abundance: Open Tools, Free Games, Distributed Culture. The text is good, and so are the links at the end. (via) That Grumpy BSD Guy: A Short Reading List.