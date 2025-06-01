These 5 Linux Distros Still Support 32-Bit PCs

news

Most desktop and laptop computers from the past two decades use 64-bit x86 processors, but older 32-bit x86 CPUs (also known as i386 or i686) are still around. Even though Windows and many Linux distributions have left them behind, there are still some flavors of Linux that can give you a modern computing experience on your older hardware.

This list goes over five Linux distributions that still support 32-bit x86 computers, as of June 2025. There aren’t many options left these days, as Fedora and Ubuntu both dropped 32-bit images in 2019, affecting downstream distributions like Linux Mint. Most of the remaining distributions are variants of Debian, since it still has 32-bit x86 packages and installation images.

Even though these Linux distributions can be installed on 32-bit PCs, your favorite application or game might not work. Many other projects, like Google Chrome and Home Assistant, have dropped support for older architectures. The core applications will still be available, though, and Firefox still works.