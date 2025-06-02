news
Games' Popularity, Developing Games, and Politics
GamingOnLinux ☛ Here's the most played Steam Deck games for May 2025
We've had some more big releases recently, so here's your up to date look at what games have been the most popular on Steam Deck for May 2025.
Amit Patel ☛ Hexagon conversions
My hexagon guide has many conversion routines — axial to cube, cube to offset, hex to pixel, etc. Sometimes these steps can be combined into larger steps or separated into smaller steps. There’s a balancing act between: [...]
Positech Games ☛ Is this game you designed actually any fun? – Cliffski's Blog
Being ‘too close’ to your own work will always be a problem. You will not be sure your joke is funny, your novel is gripping, your music is cool or your game is fun. Its just impossible for someone so close to the system to evaluate it in the same way a customer would. There are however, ways to get around this!
GamingOnLinux ☛ Humble Bundle have launched their 2025 Pride Month games bundle
Humble have launched the Power Up Pride Bundle with another nice selection of games to celebrate Pride Month which runs until the end of June.