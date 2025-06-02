Tux Machines

Touchscreen Smart Box Based on ESP32-P4 with Wi-Fi 6 or Ethernet

The ESP32-P4 Smart 86 Box is a compact development board with a 4-inch capacitive touchscreen, designed for HMI, smart control panels, and edge processing. Its 86 mm form factor allows it to be easily installed in wall-mounted enclosures for use in embedded automation and smart terminal applications.

9to5Linux

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 1st, 2025

I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Slackware-Based PorteuX 2.1 Is One of the First Distros to Ship with Linux 6.15

Coming two months after PorteuX 2.0, the PorteuX 2.1 release is powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.15 kernel series and ships with NTFS3 as the default driver for handling NTFS filesystems instead of NTFS-3G. The devs warn that all symlinks stored on NTFS partitions will need to be regenerated.

CachyOS ISO Snapshot for May 2025 Improves Support for Older NVIDIA GPUs

Still powered by the Linux 6.14 kernel series, the CachyOS ISO snapshot for May 2025 features the latest KDE Plasma 6.3.5 desktop environment, which is accompanied by the latest KDE Gear 25.04.1 and KDE Frameworks 6.14 software suites, all built against the Qt 6.9 open-source application framework.

Games' Popularity, Developing Games, and Politics

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 02, 2025

Ubuntu 20.04 LTS End Of Life – activate ESM to keep your fleet of devices secure and operational
Focal Fossa will reach the End of Standard Support in May 2025, also known as End Of Life (EOL)
AlmaLinux OS 10 Released as a Free Alternative to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10
Today, the AlmaLinux OS Foundation announced the release and general availability of AlmaLinux OS 10 (codename Purple Lion) as the latest stable version of this free Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) fork.
Independent Distro KaOS 2025.05 Arrives with Linux 6.14 and KDE Gear 25.04
KaOS Linux 2025.05 has been released today as the latest ISO snapshot for this independent Linux distribution built on top of the latest KDE software and featuring Arch Linux’s pacman package manager.
Armbian 25.5 Released with Support for Banana Pi M2+ and BeagleBone AI-64 SBCs
Armbian 25.5 distribution for ARM devices is now available for download with support for new boards, Linux kernel 6.14, as well as various improvements.
We're 21 Next Week [original]
This site has become vastly easier to run and maintain since we dumped Drupal
Supercharging Ubuntu Releases: Monthly Snapshots & Automation
Ubuntu has shipped on a predictable, six-month cadence for two decades
Wine 10.9 Released
Wine 10.9 is out
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Precision Clock, and More
Games' Popularity, Developing Games, and Politics
Debian Developers' Reports: Guido Günther, Ben Hutchings, Emmanuel Kasper
Notification Cooldown is Finally Back in Android—Here’s How It Works
KDE is bringing memory optimizations and more to Plasma 6.5
The KDE team has released the latest issue of This Week in Plasma, and it's packed with goodies
Raspberry PI OS Lite vs Desktop: Comparison Between the Distributions
People new to the Raspberry Pi computer board world often ask themselves which Operating System to use on their new board
The reasons people hate Linux are why I love it
If you spend time talking to most Linux enthusiasts
Review: Picking up a Pico
In early April I shared that I'd been experimenting with an add-on device to the Raspberry Pi series of computers
Summer of GNOME OS
So far, GNOME OS has mostly been used for testing in virtual machines
The 242nd installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on June 1st, 2025.
5 ways I keep my Android phone and data safe while traveling
Is It Still Open Source? MinIO Steering Users Toward Paid Subscriptions
MinIO removes key web console features, nudging users toward its paid offering
This Alternative Operating System Is Keeping Retro Computing Alive
HelenOS is an oddly specific OS that you may want to check out
How often do you come across a cool application that isn't available for your distribution
These 5 Linux Distros Still Support 32-Bit PCs
Most desktop and laptop computers from the past two decades use 64-bit x86 processors
Linuxfx 11.25.06 “NOBLE”
Codename “Winux”
Publishing a book from the GNOME desktop
My first two books were written online using Pressbooks in a browser
I put Linux on this 8-inch mini laptop, and unlocked a new way of computing
The Piccolo N150 is a tiny eight-inch laptop with more power than it suggests and a nice display
New Release of BlueOnyx 9.6 and More (RHEL Clone)
OpenSUSE Tumbleweed: A Powerhouse, Rock-Solid Linux Desktop Distro
This Linux distribution offers a well-designed KDE Plasma environment with a comprehensive software selection and user-friendly features like simplified installation and GUI-based Samba configuration
This terminal-based file manager for Linux beats every alternative out there
Midnight Commander (or mc)
Ubuntu 25.10 will Have a Brand New Terminal (and Image Viewer)
Ubuntu 25.10 replaces its default terminal and image viewer with modern apps
A Visual Journey Through IPFire’s Development
We are excited to share something a little different with you today
April/May in KDE Itinerary
The past two months since the last update have been busy again around KDE Itinerary
antiX-23.2 – init-diversity – 2025 remaster edition
A special thanks also to eric from Obarun for providing guidance about getting 66 properly working on antiX, which in my humble opinion is the pinnacle of this respin
Alpine Linux 3.22 Released with GNOME 48, KDE Plasma 6.3, and LXQt 2.2
The Alpine Linux team announced today the release and general availability of Alpine Linux 3.22 as another major update to this independent and security-oriented GNU/Linux distribution.
OBS Studio 31.1 Promises Multitrack Video Support on Linux, Beta Out Now
OBS Studio 31.1 has entered public beta testing today for this powerful, open-source, cross-platform, and free software for video recording and live streaming on Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.
GNOME Foundation Report and This Week in GNOME
Linux Format Magazine Ends with Issue 329
The farewell issue, 329, published on May 27, 2025 (unclear why as July 2025 edition), serves as both a tribute and a grand finale, offering a nostalgic trip down memory lane
Mozilla and Firefox: Users' Choices, Fake Money Scams, Decommissioning Social Support and Mobile Store Support Programs, Urgent Patching
Some Mozilla updates
Games: ACTION GAME MAKER, Mosa Lina, Kabuto Park, and More
9 new stories from GamingOnLinux
This Week in Plasma: Plasma 6.4 stabilizes
Welcome to a new issue of This Week in Plasma
Here’s When Google Will Release Android 16 To The Public
Navidrome 0.56 Music Server & Streamer Brings Major Overhaul
Navidrome 0.56, a self-hosted music server and streamer, launches with playlist cover art
GStreamer 1.26.2 Improves the D3D12 Video Decoder for NVIDIA GPUs, WAV Playback
The GStreamer project released GStreamer 1.26.2 today as the second maintenance update to the latest GStreamer 1.26 series of this popular open-source and cross-platform multimedia framework.
5 features that make NixOS the best Linux distro I have used
I started using NixOS a while ago. For the longest time, I would boot into it occasionally to try out its features
The Essential Linux commands that every user needs to know
They even work on the Raspberry Pi
NVIDIA 575 Linux Graphics Driver Released with Support for NVIDIA Smooth Motion
NVIDIA 575 has been released today as the latest production-ready branch of NVIDIA’s graphics driver for NVIDIA GPUs on Linux, BSD, and Solaris systems.
DragonFly BSD is a UNIX-like operating system
DragonFly belongs to the same class of operating systems as other BSD-derived systems and Linux
Techpaladin joins KDE's patrons
Techpaladin becomes an official KDE patron and contributes to our community's funding
Plasma desktop & the curious case of missing icons
What happens is, you update your software, and suddenly, the icons no longer show up, either in the menu, or in the task manager, mostly the former
Olimex Showcases Open Source €20 Smart Home Server Project
The software stack is built around OpenWRT, which supports the T113-S3 with a mainline Linux kernel
Nobara Linux: Fedora’s Wild Side, Unleashed
Nobara Linux is named after the character Nobara Kugisaki in the anime series Jujutsu Kaisen
Updating your Windows 10 PC? I found a Linux distro that can give it 5 to 10 more years of life
Don't throw away your old system just yet
