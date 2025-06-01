I don’t even try to keep it a secret. I’m a HUGE Firefox fan. The fact that my only other choice these days is a Chromium-based browser (such as Chrome, Chromium, Brave, Opera, Edge, and a whole host of other browsers), doesn’t even give me much of a real choice at all. I’ve also not even attempted to hide my disdain for those “other” browsers. See, I’ve been a Firefox user since its inception. And don’t even get me started on how much of a HOG the Chromium-based browsers are, both in CPU cycles and memory usage. Plus, I can’t “push” the Chromium-based browsers the way that I “push” Firefox. If I were to have as many open tabs in a Chromium-based browser like I tend to sometimes have in Firefox, the Chromium-based browsers will bring my entire system to a literal crawl, sometimes even locking up my system.

Yes, I have Chromium-based browsers installed (specifically, Chromium-Ungoogled, Chrome, Opera, and Brave) for accessing those poorly designed sites that ONLY display properly on a Chromium-based browser. In many ways, it reminds me of the “Internet Explorer” days, when Microsoft tried to commandeer the browser market with that albatross. In case you don’t remember, Microsoft tried to use their position in the operating system market to dictate what the W3 standards “should be.” There were sites that were written to be “best viewed” by Internet Explorer, the W3 to be damned. Fortunately for us all, that push by Microsoft failed as miserably as Internet Explorer was buggy.