Ubuntu Handbook ☛ VirtualBox 7.2.0 Beta Released! How to Install in Ubuntu
Oracle VirtualBox announced the first beta for the next 7.2.0 major release few days ago. The new release of this popular free open-source virtualization software updated the Manager app GUI. Now, it has side-bar with vertical menu options in left.
PCLinuxOS Magazine ☛ Inkscape Tutorial: A Tiled Clone Trick
I’m always looking for new things to make with Inkscape, and I found a video from Logos By Nick that I hadn’t seen before. It outlines a trick you can do with tiled clones, which makes a spiral design from a figure you choose. It’s fairly easy and can be edited as well.
PCLinuxOS Magazine ☛ Typst Cookbook, Part Two
In my previous article, I offered some practical tips for using Typst more efficiently. This month, we will take a look at additional Typst features which should help you create more typographically complex documents.
PCLinuxOS Magazine ☛ Restore Firefox Title Bar
I don’t even try to keep it a secret. I’m a HUGE Firefox fan. The fact that my only other choice these days is a Chromium-based browser (such as Chrome, Chromium, Brave, Opera, Edge, and a whole host of other browsers), doesn’t even give me much of a real choice at all. I’ve also not even attempted to hide my disdain for those “other” browsers. See, I’ve been a Firefox user since its inception. And don’t even get me started on how much of a HOG the Chromium-based browsers are, both in CPU cycles and memory usage. Plus, I can’t “push” the Chromium-based browsers the way that I “push” Firefox. If I were to have as many open tabs in a Chromium-based browser like I tend to sometimes have in Firefox, the Chromium-based browsers will bring my entire system to a literal crawl, sometimes even locking up my system.
Yes, I have Chromium-based browsers installed (specifically, Chromium-Ungoogled, Chrome, Opera, and Brave) for accessing those poorly designed sites that ONLY display properly on a Chromium-based browser. In many ways, it reminds me of the “Internet Explorer” days, when Microsoft tried to commandeer the browser market with that albatross. In case you don’t remember, Microsoft tried to use their position in the operating system market to dictate what the W3 standards “should be.” There were sites that were written to be “best viewed” by Internet Explorer, the W3 to be damned. Fortunately for us all, that push by Microsoft failed as miserably as Internet Explorer was buggy.
PCLinuxOS Magazine ☛ Wiki Pick: The Wrong Time Is Displayed In Windows On A Dual Boot Computer With Linux
After installing Linux to dual boot with Windows, the wrong time appears on the Taskbar when you boot back in to Windows. Linux and Windows both get the time from the same source. The computer has two primary clocks – the hardware clock and the system clock. The system clock is what you see on the taskbar. The hardware clock is the motherboard clock that you set up in the UEFI/BIOS. When you boot the computer up, the system clock reads the time from the hardware clock and keeps time until the computer is shut down. When the computer shuts down, the system clock writes the time to the hardware clock.