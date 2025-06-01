news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 01, 2025



Quoting: Is It Still Open Source? MinIO Steering Users Toward Paid Subscriptions —

Let me start by saying this: MinIO is fantastic software, and I genuinely like it. I’ve used it in several projects, and the results have always been excellent. But for those who might not be familiar with it, here’s a quick overview without going deeper into boring technical details.

MinIO is a high-performance, open-source object storage server with one big, fundamental highlight—it’s fully compatible with Amazon S3, AWS’s service for storing files online, such as photos, videos, documents, backups, and more.

So, like S3, MinIO lets you store and manage large amounts of unstructured data using a simple web or API interface. As you guessed, it’s also primarily used in cloud-native environments and supports scalability, redundancy, and data protection features. And here’s its biggest advantage over S3 — it’s free and open-source (AGPLv3 license).