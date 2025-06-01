Open Hardware: ESP32, Raspberry Pi, and More

I have outgrown it's capacity. It started out being my NAS and data analysis machine. Later on I used it as my center of development. Then started running Nextcloud and Jellyfin and the ARM Cortex A72s (even with 16 of them!) start to run into issues. It can't get anywhere close to transcoding 1080p h.264 in realtime. And loading my photos page on Nextcloud takes 40 seconds thanks to the weak single thread performance. Plus, between my photo backup, Anime archive, YouTube archive and well.. research data. It ran out of storage space. That's beyond the fact that the HDDs are shown signs of degradation. And the hardware mods I had to do to make it quiet and cool. Which is hacky and had failed once in the past.

It has to be replaced. The main board and the SSD is still good - I can do something with them. But I need a new box and more storage.