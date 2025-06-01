news
Open Hardware: ESP32, Raspberry Pi, and More
Linux Gizmos ☛ Touchscreen Smart Box Based on ESP32-P4 with Wi-Fi 6 or Ethernet
The ESP32-P4 Smart 86 Box is a compact development board with a 4-inch capacitive touchscreen, designed for HMI, smart control panels, and edge processing. Its 86 mm form factor allows it to be easily installed in wall-mounted enclosures for use in embedded automation and smart terminal applications.
Hackaday ☛ Pulling Back The Veil, Practically
In a marvelous college lecture in front of a class of engineering students, V. Hunter Adams professed his love for embedded engineering, but he might as well have been singing the songs of our people – the hackers. If you occasionally feel the need to explain to people why you do what you do, at fancy cocktail parties or something, this talk is great food for thought. It’s about as good a “Why We Hack” as I’ve ever seen.
Bunnie Huang ☛ Winner, Name that Ware April 2025
The Ware for April 2025 is two digits out of a TI-55 calculator display. The full display assembly and calculator IC can be seen below.
Raspberry Pi ☛ Raspberry Pi Cluster Briefcase
Sean dropped by the Raspberry Pi store in Cambridge before setting off to San Francisco. He needed to fit four Raspberry Pi 5s inside the Cluster Briefcase. One would act as the orchestrator node and be used to manage access and distribute jobs. The other three Raspberry Pi 5s were designated as compute nodes where workloads could be executed.
Martin Chang ☛ Replacing my ARM server, setting up a new NAS and migration - Martin's website/blog thingy
I have outgrown it's capacity. It started out being my NAS and data analysis machine. Later on I used it as my center of development. Then started running Nextcloud and Jellyfin and the ARM Cortex A72s (even with 16 of them!) start to run into issues. It can't get anywhere close to transcoding 1080p h.264 in realtime. And loading my photos page on Nextcloud takes 40 seconds thanks to the weak single thread performance. Plus, between my photo backup, Anime archive, YouTube archive and well.. research data. It ran out of storage space. That's beyond the fact that the HDDs are shown signs of degradation. And the hardware mods I had to do to make it quiet and cool. Which is hacky and had failed once in the past.
It has to be replaced. The main board and the SSD is still good - I can do something with them. But I need a new box and more storage.
Hackaday ☛ ESPer-CDP Plays CDs And Streams In Style
What do you get when you combine an ESP32, a 16-bit DAC, an antique VFD, and an IDE CD-ROM drive? Not much, unless you put in the work, which [Akasaka Ryuunosuke] did to create ESPer-CDP, a modern addition for your hi-fi rack.
Hackaday ☛ Can We Replace A Program Counter With A Linear-Feedback Shift Register? Yes We Can!
Today we heard from [Richard James Howe] about his new CPU. This new 16-bit CPU is implemented in VHDL for an FPGA.
CNX Software ☛ Wio Tracker L1 Pro is a battery-powered, ready-to-use Meshtastic LoRa node
The Wio Tracker L1 Pro is a battery-powered LoRa node pre-flashed with the Meshtastic firmware for low-power off-grid messaging and GPS coordinates sharing. It integrates a Semtech SX1262 LoRa module for wireless data transmission and uses a Nordic nRF52840 Bluetooth 5.0 SoC to process and display the data. The L1 Pro also features a 1.3-inch OLED display, a rechargeable battery, a USB Type-C port, and a solar panel connector housed in a durable 3D-printed enclosure.