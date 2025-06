news

Quoting: Summer of GNOME OS – Space and Meaning —

So far, GNOME OS has mostly been used for testing in virtual machines, but what if you could just use it as your primary OS on real hardware?

Turns out you can!

While it’s still early days and it’s not recommended for non-technical audiences, GNOME OS is now ready for developers and early adopters who know how to deal with occasional bugs (and importantly, file those bugs when they occur).