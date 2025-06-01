original
We're 21 Next Week
If you live not far from Manchester (England) and want to join us next week to celebrate this site's anniversary, then contact us in IRC. The plan we have is to go out, then celebrate at home. We have some wines and other beverages.
As noted last week, very few sites make it to 21 years. We've attempted to preserve the old traditions (e.g. "today's howtos") and we are eternally grateful to Susan, who started it all in 2004.
This site has become vastly easier to run and maintain since we dumped Drupal. It also makes the site more robust to nuisance like LLM scrapers. █