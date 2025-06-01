news
Best Free and Open Source Software: May 2025 Updates - LinuxLinks
Here are the latest updates to our compilation of recommended software. Another busy month. We’ve got some exciting new hardware series coming very soon.
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion. Open source software at its finest.
FaFa Runner is a RPG game with a seamless gaming experience - LinuxLinks
Step into the enchanting world of FaFa Runner: Dawn Legends, where an epic adventure awaits! Developed using Flutter and the Flame engine, this RPG delivers a seamless gaming experience with stunning visual effects.
Embark on your journey as a brave adventurer, explore mysterious lands, uncover hidden secrets, and face endless challenges. With rich story-driven quests and diverse character progression systems, every battle offers a unique sense of achievement.
This is free and open source software.
Photobooth is photobooth software for the Raspberry Pi and PC - LinuxLinks
Photobooth is software is intended to run on a Raspberry Pi 2 and upwards, but it can run on any Linux PC. At least a RPi5 is recommended when using the AI background replacement. A preview image is displayed in capture mode.
After countdown, a picture is taken and can be discarded or saved. Saved images can be printed immediately or printed collage image with multiple photos. All saved images are shown on front page when the photobox is idle.
This is free and open source software.
Stream Overlay provides browser overlays on your screen - LinuxLinks
Stream Overlay provides borderless, transparent, click-through browser windows for streaming.
For example, you can show your Twitch chat and alerts on your display, over your game.
This is free and open source software.