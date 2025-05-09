news
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ Pedagogy Quick Reads: turning abstract ideas into classroom practice
We've just released a new series of Pedagogy Quick Reads — practical, research-informed guides designed to enhance your classroom practice.
-
Colin Leroy-Mira ☛ Yes, the Apple II MouseCard IRQ is synced to the VBL
A little technical post to document something that was apparently not obvious to everybody. I recently questioned myself and others in the Apple II dev community about the Apple II MouseCard, its interrupts, and their synchronisation with the Apple II vertical blanking.
-
Arduino ☛ This plant always gets enough sunlight thanks to its robotic legs
The robot uses a set of eight servo motors, two for each leg, that work in concert to move along the ground. They are all controlled by an Arduino Mega 2560, which utilizes an ultrasonic distance sensor to check for obstacles and turn to avoid them when necessary. If the path is free of any obstacles, it will initiate a light-seeking routine that measures light levels via a photoresistor at different locations and then picks the one with the highest value before moving towards it.
-
Olimex ☛ Interfacing different sensors with ESP32-EVB and MicroPython: DHT11, DHT22, SHTC3 and DS18B20
In our previous post we show you how to install MicroPython on ESP32-EVB and to drive the board’s relays from the web server. Now we will show you how easy is to interface different sensors with MicroPython.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ MeshWalkie Combines ESP32, GNSS, and LoRa in UV-K6 Radio Enclosure
OpenEmbed is developing the MeshWalkie, a handheld wireless device built around the ESP32-S3, SX1262 LoRa module, and L76K GNSS, using the enclosure of a Quansheng UV-K6 radio. The device is described as an open-source platform for LoRa, Wi-Fi, and GPS-based applications, including support for Meshtastic.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ ASUS Unveils Q870 ATX Motherboard with LGA1851 and Intel Core Ultra Series 2 Support
ASUS has recently unveiled a new ATX motherboard based on the Intel Q870 chipset, designed to support Intel Core Ultra Processors (Series 2) using the LGA1851 socket. While not yet officially launched, this upcoming board targets industrial computing and embedded applications with a combination of modern performance and legacy interface support.