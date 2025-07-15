I've dabbled with Linux before. Of course, there's the Steam Deck and SteamOS more recently, but even as a younger tech enthusiast, I toyed around with the tools in Kali Linux and live-booted Ubuntu to see if I was capable of switching. Even after trying a handful of distros and learning some basics about Linux and how it works, I never took the plunge. I never committed to actually using Linux, and I wanted to change that. Much to my surprise, it wasn't much of a change at all.

Instead of dipping my toe in, I wanted to cannonball, even if that meant immediately drying off in the comfort of a Microsoft-branded towel. So, I finally decided to dual-boot. I picked up a new 2TB SSD, installed it in my PC, and committed to reserving it as my Linux drive. I thought I would bounce back and forth from Linux to Windows, trying out different distros until I found one that stuck. Instead, I booted into Linux after it was installed and almost forgot about an entire other operating system and stack of software sitting inside my PC.