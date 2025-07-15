news
Moving From Windows to GNU/Linux and a "Windows EEE" Against GNU/Linux
XDA ☛ I dual-booted Linux to try it out, and I forgot I had Windows installed
I've dabbled with Linux before. Of course, there's the Steam Deck and SteamOS more recently, but even as a younger tech enthusiast, I toyed around with the tools in Kali Linux and live-booted Ubuntu to see if I was capable of switching. Even after trying a handful of distros and learning some basics about Linux and how it works, I never took the plunge. I never committed to actually using Linux, and I wanted to change that. Much to my surprise, it wasn't much of a change at all.
Instead of dipping my toe in, I wanted to cannonball, even if that meant immediately drying off in the comfort of a Microsoft-branded towel. So, I finally decided to dual-boot. I picked up a new 2TB SSD, installed it in my PC, and committed to reserving it as my Linux drive. I thought I would bounce back and forth from Linux to Windows, trying out different distros until I found one that stuck. Instead, I booted into Linux after it was installed and almost forgot about an entire other operating system and stack of software sitting inside my PC.
XDA ☛ I tried this Linux distro that looks like Windows, is made by a Microsoft engineer, and is based on Ubuntu
Moving from Windows to Linux isn't as hard as you might initially think, but you'd be forgiven for having some worries. Switching to a totally different desktop environment is hard, especially when some of the apps you're used to may not be available.
Well, while something like Ubuntu or Linux Mint already makes the transition fairly easy, there's another solution that makes things even easier — AnduinOS. This relatively new Linux distribution is developed by a Microsoft engineer (who doesn't work on Windows), and it's just about perfect if you're thinking about switching from Windows, as it makes everything feel familiar. I've been using it for a few days, and I have to say, I'm in love with it.