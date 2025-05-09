news
Games: Europa Universalis V, Slitherine Strategy Bundle, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Paradox Interactive announce Europa Universalis V
Paradox Interactive / Paradox Tinto have today announced Europa Universalis V, the next in the series of their popular historical grand strategy games. They said that Paradox Tinto have been designing it over the last five years.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Get some quality strategy games like Battlestar Galactica Deadlock in the Slitherine Strategy Bundle
Fanatical Bundle Fest is back and one of the sweet new deals is the new Slitherine Strategy Bundle, which includes some great strategy games like Battlestar Galactica Deadlock for cheaps.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Control an interstellar train in the deck-builder Break Siege out now in Early Access
Another strategy game with trains? Sign me up. Break Siege from FojoGames just hit Early Access and looks like it could be another good one. If you missed them a few others I found with trains recently were Apocalypse Express and Fogpiercer.
GamingOnLinux ☛ In the survivorlike ARPG 'Conquest Dark' you start off nude and build up clothing as you go with multi-life mechanics
Just what the survivorlike bullet heaven genre thingy needed - nudity! Conquest Dark from Eldritch Sword Games actually has quite a number of fun game mechanics worth exploring, the nudity is optional but it has a point. Tested on Desktop Linux with Proton, it works perfectly. Note: personal purchase.
GamingOnLinux ☛ 1994 retro shooter The Fortress of Dr. Radiaki gets a Fancy Edition re-release out now
A blast from the past, although not too well-known. Originally from Maelstrom Software and Future Visionary, The Fortress of Dr. Radiaki - Fancy Edition is a fresh upgraded re-release of the 1994 game from ZOOM Platform Media that's out now on ZOOM Platform and Steam.
GamingOnLinux ☛ OpenRazer adds support for Razer Naga V2 Pro and Razer Strider Chroma plus bug fixes and new kernel support
OpenRazer is a collection of Linux drivers for Razer devices, giving you better support for all the various device functions. A new release v3.10.3 just rolled out with new supported devices and bug fixes. Additionally, this release also fixes compatibility with Linux kernel 6.15 which arrives soon.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Go web-slinging in the adorable looking A Webbing Journey on May 19
Fire Totem Games have announced their really sweet spider physics game A Webbing Journey is finally ready for an Early Access release on May 19th. It will have full Native Linux support.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Palworld devs confirm game changes due to the Nintendo / Pokemon lawsuit
As we all suspected, recent changes to Palworld game mechanics were as a direct result of the ongoing lawsuit filed against developer Pocketpair from Nintendo / The Pokemon Company.
GamingOnLinux ☛ SILENT HILL 2 remake gets a surprise GOG release
Out of nowhere GOG added the SILENT HILL 2 remake from Bloober Team SA and KONAMI, so now more people get to play this highly rated horror DRM-free. It's also 30% off for a whole week too which is the joint cheapest it has been with the Steam release.