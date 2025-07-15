news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 15, 2025



Quoting: Brave Now Has 59% As Many Users As Firefox Worldwide —

Brave is a privacy-focused web browser based on the Chromium browser, which places it in the same family of browsers as Google Chrome, Edge, and Vivaldi. Brave is open-source and available for free.

It was founded by the JavaScript creator, Brendan Eich, at the end of 2015, following a drama storm that ousted him from the position of Mozilla CEO.

Few remember that Eich was appointed in 2014 as the CEO for the Mozilla Corporation, which he helped create more than two decades earlier. But Eich came under fire after it was discovered that he made several donations to many propositions and groups in the US that oppose same-sex marriage.

Mozilla, a heavily left-influenced organization, effectively forced Eich to resign in just 11 days after his initial appointment as CEO.

Later on, he went on to create the Brave browser, an alternative to Firefox that blocks Internet ads and aims to protect users’ privacy.