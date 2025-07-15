news
Here's What to Expect When You Install Linux Mint
Linux Mint is one of the most popular and most recommended Linux distributions for users new to Linux. We're going to walk you through the installation process step by step so you'll know exactly what to expect.
Before we get into the actual installation, you'll need to check the specs of the machine where you want to install Linux Mint to make sure it meets the minimum requirements and download the official installation ISO image. You'll also need a USB flash drive that you don't mind erasing.