news
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Rowhammer, NanoPi, RISC-V, and More
-
Arduino ☛ This DIY programmable diaphragm pump is perfect for lab use
The pump Marb used for this project is just a 12VDC diaphragm pump that you can get anywhere for a few dollars. It only has two leads: positive and negative power. Connect those to a DC power source and the pump will run at a constant rate. The other electronic components that Marb added, all of which fit inside a nice aluminum enclosure, let the user set a flow rate with much better precision than you would get through some form of analog control.
-
The Register UK ☛ Nvidia A6000 GPUs flip memory bits if beaten by GPUHammer
The Rowhammer attack on computer memory is back, and for the first time, it's able to mess with bits in Nvidia GPUs, despite defenses designed to protect against this kind of hacking.
-
Chris Aldrich ☛ Acquired 1971 Olympia SG-3 Standard Typewriter with a Story Book Typeface (Olympia Werke AG)
An observant friend knew I was looking for either an Olympia SG-1 or an SG-3 typewriter and got an SG-3 for me for my birthday on July 8th. It arrived on Friday the 11th. Naturally I was excited to open it up, but I was even more surprised to discover that it was hiding a relatively rare typeface, particularly for an Olympia. (The sender confirmed they had no idea about the typeface, they were just trying to snag an SG-3 for me.)
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ NanoPi R76S Brings Dual 2.5GbE to Fanless RK3576-Based Router Board
Following the recent launch of the NanoPi R3S LTS, FriendlyELEC introduces the NanoPi R76S, a compact router board powered by the Rockchip RK3576. Designed for edge networking and IoT, it features dual 2.5Gbps Ethernet, HDMI, USB 3.2, and AI acceleration.
-
Ubuntu ☛ Canonical at RISC-V Summit China 2025
Ubuntu for RISC-V Platforms
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ (Updated) ALPHA-One Leverages RISC-V StarPro64 for Compact Local LLM Deployment
PINE64 has shared early details of the ALPHA-One, a compact generative AI agent powered by the RISC-V-based StarPro64 SBC. Priced at $329.99, the device is aimed at developers and testers, and comes preloaded with a 7 billion parameter LLM running in a Docker container.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ ASRock Industrial Launches Jetson AGX Orin Platform for Edge & Autonomous Applications
The announcement highlights that the developer kit is built around the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin system-on-module, available in Industrial, 64GB, and 32GB configurations. Each variant integrates the NVIDIA Ampere GPU architecture and Arm Cortex-A78AE CPUs, delivering up to eight times the AI performance of the Jetson AGX Xavier platform.