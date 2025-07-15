news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Web Browsers/Web Servers
The Verge ☛ Where are the iPhone’s WebKit-less browsers?
It’s been 16 months since a DMA ruling allowed iOS developers like Google and Mozilla to use their own browser engines in the EU, so… where are they? According to the Open Web Advocacy (OWA) — a nonprofit group of software engineers that advocates for the open web — Apple continues to place technical and financial restrictions on WebKit-alternative iOS browser engines that effectively stifle competition.
Mozilla
Thunderbird ☛ Mobile Progress Report - June 2025 - The Thunderbird Blog
We’ve been going back and forth between database and JMAP for Thunderbird for iOS. Most of the visible work has flown into creating an initial JMAP library that we can use to access the parts that we need from Thunderbird for iOS. This work will continue into July as well. Progress so far means making JSON requests and parsing responses and making standard get/set/query requests. There is support for working with sessions as well.
In July we’ll have a few things to show for viewing actual folders and email messages. Very preliminary, but already quite some progress! I’m almost tempted to post the screenshots now but I’ll wait until next month. We’ll also be releasing a new (currently still internal) Testflight version when everything has landed.
Education
Ruben Schade ☛ Some OP shop computer book finds!
Recently I wrote a post about bric a brac and op shops, and how we’d bought some CDs, books, and art from these local secondhand stores of wonder. Our CD folders are burgeoning with all the new—okay, old!—tunes we’ve amassed, and even an LP or two.
James G ☛ Museum of the World Wide Web
This got me thinking: what would my dream museum look like? An idea came to mind: a high street museum of the World Wide Web.
Eric MacAdie ☛ Practical Common Lisp Project – MacAdie Web Blog
I have started a project to go through the famous introductory Common Lisp book Practical Common Lisp. The source is on Codeberg. hijacking manicures salmonella
FSF
FSF ☛ FSF Events: Free Software Directory meeting on IRC: Friday, July 18, starting at 12:00 EDT (16:00 UTC)
Join the FSF and friends on Friday, July 18 from 12:00 to 15:00 EDT (16:00 to 19:00 UTC) to help improve the Free Software Directory.
FSF ☛ FSF Blogs: The work's not over: Help us reach 200 members by July 18
