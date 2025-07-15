Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

We’ve been going back and forth between database and JMAP for Thunderbird for iOS. Most of the visible work has flown into creating an initial JMAP library that we can use to access the parts that we need from Thunderbird for iOS. This work will continue into July as well. Progress so far means making JSON requests and parsing responses and making standard get/set/query requests. There is support for working with sessions as well.

In July we’ll have a few things to show for viewing actual folders and email messages. Very preliminary, but already quite some progress! I’m almost tempted to post the screenshots now but I’ll wait until next month. We’ll also be releasing a new (currently still internal) Testflight version when everything has landed.