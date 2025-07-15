Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, Late Night Linux, and MiSTer FPGA Atari Jaguar

The HH-SCDAYU800A is another RISC-V development board built around the Alibaba T-Head TH1520 system-on-chip. With its dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, multiple camera interfaces, and industrial-grade design, the board targets applications requiring multimedia features, edge inference, and smart device integration.

Following the recent launch of the NanoPi R3S LTS, FriendlyELEC introduces the NanoPi R76S, a compact router board powered by the Rockchip RK3576. Designed for edge networking and IoT, it features dual 2.5Gbps Ethernet, HDMI, USB 3.2, and AI acceleration.

PINE64 has shared early details of the ALPHA-One, a compact generative AI agent powered by the RISC-V-based StarPro64 SBC. Priced at $329.99, the device is aimed at developers and testers, and comes preloaded with a 7 billion parameter LLM running in a Docker container.

The announcement highlights that the developer kit is built around the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin system-on-module, available in Industrial, 64GB, and 32GB configurations. Each variant integrates the NVIDIA Ampere GPU architecture and Arm Cortex-A78AE CPUs, delivering up to eight times the AI performance of the Jetson AGX Xavier platform.

AAEON has introduced the NanoCOM-MTU, described as the first COM Express Type 10 module to feature 28W Intel Core Ultra processors. Designed for compact edge computing, industrial robotics, and embedded systems, the module delivers high-performance processing in a space-efficient 84 mm by 55 mm footprint.

Milk-V has revealed early details of the upcoming Milk-V Titan, a high-performance RISC-V platform built in a compact Mini-ITX form factor. It features the UltraRISC UR-DP1000 processor, which complies with the RV64GC(BHX) standard and supports hardware virtualization via the RV64 Hypervisor extension.

Think about some of the emails you have sent recently. If you sent one from your iPhone, the person you sent it to can still open it using an HP laptop, right? And even if you have different Internet service providers and use different browsers, you can both still see the message.

Coming four months after Blender 4.4, the Blender 4.5 LTS release finally makes the Vulkan backend stable, improving its performance and also adding support for OpenXR, Subdivision, USD/Hydra, and other features. On Linux, the Vulkan backend requires NVIDIA 550 or later for NVIDIA GPUs and Mesa 25.3 or later for AMD GPUs.

Coming two weeks after KDE Plasma 6.4.2, the KDE Plasma 6.4.3 release improves the automatic screen scale calculator on Wayland to no longer offer a default scale factor that’s only a little bit higher than 100%. Instead, it will now round the calculated default scale factor down to 100% if it would otherwise be only a little bit higher.

Powered by the latest Linux 6.15 kernel series, the CachyOS ISO snapshot for July 2025 introduces a long-awaited feature requested by users, namely the ability to choose their favorite shell at installation time. As such, users now have the option to choose between cachyos-fish-config and cachyos-zsh-config.