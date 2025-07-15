news
Games: GE-Proton 10-9, DOGWALK, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition to release August 14
Relic Entertainment have announced that Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition is set for release on August 14th. Hopefully it will see a better reception than the recently released Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine - Master Crafted Edition, which is currently on Mostly Negative on the Steam user reviews.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Lossless Scaling Frame Gen gets a Decky Loader Steam Deck plugin but there's drama
Update 14/07/2025 at 17:50 UTC - the developer of lsfg-vk, "Pancake", issued a new statement about the situation.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Open source Medal of Honor: Allied Assault adds better bots and a new master server for online play
Fancy some Medal of Honor: Allied Assault on modern systems with online play? OpenMoHAA is what you need to check out. Covered here initially on GamingOnLinux back in November 2024, the community project is quickly coming along with a whole lot of big improvements in the latest v0.82.0-beta release.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Split-screen game launcher for Linux / SteamOS adds support for multiple keyboards and mice
PartyDeck is a free and open source split-screen game launcher for Linux / SteamOS, and the latest release sounds great. I mentioned it in a previous GamingOnLinux article back in May.
GamingOnLinux ☛ GE-Proton 10-9 released with NTSYNC and FSR4 upgrade support
GE-Proton 10-9 is out now with some exciting sounding new features like NTSYNC and FSR4 upgrade support for gamers on Linux, SteamOS and Steam Deck.
GamingOnLinux ☛ DOGWALK is a free casual game from the Blender Studio out now
The Blender Studio team have now released DOGWALK, a free casual game made with Godot Engine. A showcase of what's possible with free and open source tools.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Limbo and Inside are getting delisted from GOG
GOG have announced that Limbo and Inside from studio Playdead are being delisted, so you might want to grab them while you can.