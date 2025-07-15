news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 15, 2025



Quoting: AMobile SoM-SD520/SoM-SD720 SoM targets Edge and Generative AI with MediaTek Genio 520/720 SoC - CNX Software —

The SOM-DS520/DS720 modules can currently run Android 15, but the company told CNX Software that Yocto 5.0 Scarthgap with Linux 6.6 is scheduled for release at the end of Q4 2025. The company will provide hardware and software documentation, board support packages (BSPs), and reference designs. Nothing appears to be available publicly except the datasheet (actually a product brief), and downloading it also requires email registration. We were told to point readers to Mediatek Genio Developer website for software development resources.

A development kit is also available with Gigabit Ethernet, a USB 3.0 port, three USB-C ports, eDP, LVDS, MIPI DSI and CSI connectors, a microSD card socket, a NanoSIM card slot for 5G, and more.