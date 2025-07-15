You can try Linux without ditching Windows first - here's how

news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 15, 2025



With Windows 10 support due to end soon, many users are looking for an alternative OS, so they don't have to purchase yet another computer. One of the best options for most people is Linux. Modern Linux distributions are user-friendly, rock-solid, and free.

If you have zero experience with Linux, you might think it's above your skills, so you have yet to find the courage to use it. Back in 1997, when I discovered Linux, I was clueless about how it worked. When I finally installed the open-source OS, I didn't know that it overwrote Windows, which meant I had no choice but to learn Linux.