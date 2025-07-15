news
Free and Open Source Software
LocalStack is a cloud service emulator
LocalStack is a cloud service emulator that runs in a single container on your laptop or in your CI environment. With LocalStack, you can run your AWS applications or Lambdas entirely on your local machine without connecting to a remote cloud provider! Whether you are testing complex CDK applications or Terraform configurations, or just beginning to learn about AWS services, LocalStack helps speed up and simplify your testing and development workflow.
LocalStack supports a growing number of AWS services, like AWS Lambda, S3, DynamoDB, Kinesis, SQS, SNS, and many more! The Pro version of LocalStack supports additional APIs and advanced features.
LocalStack also provides additional features to make your life as a cloud developer easier.
This is free and open source software.
Sysdig - dig deeper
Sysdig is a universal system visibility tool with native support for containers.
Sysdig instruments your physical and virtual machines at the OS level by installing into the Linux kernel and capturing system calls and other OS events. Sysdig also makes it possible to create trace files for system activity, similarly to what you can do for networks with tools like tcpdump and Wireshark. This way, problems can be analyzed at a later time, without losing important information. Rich system state is stored in the trace files, so that the captured activity can be put into full context.
Think about sysdig as strace + tcpdump + htop + iftop + lsof + …awesome sauce.
This is free and open source software.
minnow - simple and fairly weak chess engine
minnow is a simple and fairly weak chess engine written in C.
This is free and open source software.