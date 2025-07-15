Free and Open Source Software

Tux Machines

9to5Linux

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 13th, 2025

I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

CachyOS July 2025 Update Finally Lets Users Choose the Shell During Installation

Powered by the latest Linux 6.15 kernel series, the CachyOS ISO snapshot for July 2025 introduces a long-awaited feature requested by users, namely the ability to choose their favorite shell at installation time. As such, users now have the option to choose between cachyos-fish-config and cachyos-zsh-config.

GParted Live 1.7.0-8 Adds Mechanism to Reduce Random Order of Block Devices

Powered by Linux kernel 6.12.37-1 and based on the Debian Sid (Debian 13) repository as of July 12th, 2025, GParted Live 1.7.0-8 is here five and a half months after GParted Live 1.7.0-1 to implement a mechanism that reduces the possibility of random order of block devices in the live system.

LinuxGizmos.com

AAEON Launches World’s First NanoCOM-MTU with 28W Intel Core Ultra CPUs on COM Express Type 10

AAEON has introduced the NanoCOM-MTU, described as the first COM Express Type 10 module to feature 28W Intel Core Ultra processors. Designed for compact edge computing, industrial robotics, and embedded systems, the module delivers high-performance processing in a space-efficient 84 mm by 55 mm footprint.

ASRock Industrial Launches Jetson AGX Orin Platform for Edge & Autonomous Applications

The announcement highlights that the developer kit is built around the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin system-on-module, available in Industrial, 64GB, and 32GB configurations. Each variant integrates the NVIDIA Ampere GPU architecture and Arm Cortex-A78AE CPUs, delivering up to eight times the AI performance of the Jetson AGX Xavier platform.

(Updated) ALPHA-One Leverages RISC-V StarPro64 for Compact Local LLM Deployment

PINE64 has shared early details of the ALPHA-One, a compact generative AI agent powered by the RISC-V-based StarPro64 SBC. Priced at $329.99, the device is aimed at developers and testers, and comes preloaded with a 7 billion parameter LLM running in a Docker container.

NanoPi R76S Brings Dual 2.5GbE to Fanless RK3576-Based Router Board

Following the recent launch of the NanoPi R3S LTS, FriendlyELEC introduces the NanoPi R76S, a compact router board powered by the Rockchip RK3576. Designed for edge networking and IoT, it features dual 2.5Gbps Ethernet, HDMI, USB 3.2, and AI acceleration.

RISC-V Embedded Board Features TH1520 SoC, Dual GbE, and 4TOPS AI

The HH-SCDAYU800A is another RISC-V development board built around the Alibaba T-Head TH1520 system-on-chip. With its dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, multiple camera interfaces, and industrial-grade design, the board targets applications requiring multimedia features, edge inference, and smart device integration.

Free and Open Source Software

Diving into Plasma Bigscreen

  
CachyOS July 2025 Update Brings Shell Choice, Wayland Defaults

  
Android Leftovers

  
Radxa E24C and E54C Rockchip RK3528A/RK3582 network computers features four Gigabit Ethernet ports

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Brave Now Has 59% as Many Users as Firefox Worldwide

  
Semantic drift versus ethical drift

  
Moving From Windows to GNU/Linux and a "Windows EEE" Against GNU/Linux

  
Today in Techrights

  
Android Leftovers

  
IceWM 3.8.1 Window Manager Released with Toolbar Improvements

  
Linux Mint 22.2 Beta Expected Soon, Focus Shifts to LMDE 7

  
9 Reasons Gaming on Linux Is Better Than Ever

  
4 reasons I switched from Arch to NixOS

  
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and InstallationsFree and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
What is Linux Support?

  
Stable kernels: Linux 6.12.38, Linux 6.6.98, Linux 6.1.145, and Linux 5.15.188

  
This security-minded Linux distribution makes it easy to browse anonymously

  
Android Leftovers

  
GNU/Linux, BSD, and More

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Open Hardware: ESP32 and More

  
Start of DebConf25

  
today's howtos

  
Linux 6.16-rc6

  
KDE Plasma Kicks Windows 11's Butt With This One Feature

  
The Restart Project releases the "End of Windows 10 toolkit" to help communities move over to Linux

  
Review: openSUSE's MicroOS and RefreshOS 2.5

  
The hunt for a perfect laptop continues

  
NanoPi R76S Brings Dual 2.5GbE to Fanless RK3576-Based Router Board

  
Firefox and Thunderbird updates for armv7hlFirefox and Thunderbird updates for armv7hl

  
HowTo Geek on Software in GNU/Linux

  
Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers

  
Today in Techrights

  
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 13th, 2025

  
Android Leftovers

  
What Is Bazzite? Hands-On With the SteamOS Alternative

  
I Tested 10 Popular Linux Desktop Environments, Here's How I Rank Them

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
CachyOS July 2025 Update Finally Lets Users Choose the Shell During Installation

  
Fudzilla's Latest on GNU/Linux and Microsoft

  
today's leftovers

  
This Week in Linux and Linux Out Loud

  
GParted Live 1.7.0-8 Adds Mechanism to Reduce Random Order of Block Devices

  
Stories of Open Hardware, Hacking, and 3D Printing

  
Journey Into Computing With Gentoo Exploring Desktop GNU/Linux

  
Linux Kernel: OpenZFS and Fake Frames

  
today's howtos

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Programming and Standards

  
Security Leftovers

  
This Week in Plasma: tablet dials and day/night cycles

  
What Makes GNOME So Appealing?

  
Why the 40-yr old GNU’s free and open, but not open-source

  
TIL the PlayStation 2 Can Run Linux—Here's How It Works

  
Labwc 0.9 Wayland Compositor Released with wlroots 0.19 Support

  
Why I Actually Like Reading Linux Documentation Over Other Systems

  
Mozilla VPN Linux App is Now Available on Flathub

  
5 Ways Ubuntu Changed How I Use My PC

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
today's leftovers

  
Can a Linux laptop replace my MacBook? This one is off to a good start

  
Games: Borderlands 4 Humble Bundle, Proton Experimental, and More

  
I put Linux on this 8-inch mini laptop, and it's filled a niche role for me

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Self-Hosted, Homelab-based, and Locally-Governed Home Servers

  
KDE Plasma 6.4 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New

  
The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.4 as a major update with exciting new features and enhancements for all fans of the KDE Plasma desktop environment.

 
Today in Techrights

  
