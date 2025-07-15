Free and Open Source Software

This is a series of articles on the Raspberry Pi 5 focusing on using this single board computer as a desktop PC.

The Raspberry Pi 5 has 802.11ac Wi-Fi (known as Wi-Fi 5). By modern WiFi standards it offers bog-standard performance. The Pi 5 only offers a single stream with a single antenna. Over 5GHz the theoretical limit is 433 Mbits/sec as the device can only use 80 MHz width. And theoretical limits are never achieved even if your Pi is located right next to the router.

Putting the Pi 5 in a case further reduces WiFi performance. And the case itself can really negatively impact WiFi performance. In my home office, I’ve got 3 Raspberry Pi 5’s housed in a Pironman 5, a iRasptek, and a no-brand passively-cooled case. There are images of the cases with links on the final page of this article.

In my home office, the Pi 5’s Wi-Fi speed is lamentable. That’s a combination of the location of my home office which isn’t on the same floor as the router, the construction of my house, and the fact that like many single board computers, the Pi 5’s Wi-Fi is really only functional. Here’s a chart showing real-life Wi-Fi speeds with a cased Pi 5.