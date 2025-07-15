news
today's howtos
TecMint ☛ How Linux Services and Daemons Work (and How to Control Them)
Understanding how these components work can help you better manage your system and troubleshoot common issues more efficiently. In this beginner-friendly overview, we’ll explain what services and daemons are, how they function within Linux, and what tools are available to help you control them effectively.
Raymond Camden ☛ Cleaning Up My Print View with CSS Media Queries
I don't know why this popped into my head today, but I was thinking about the print version of this page, and others, and what steps could be done to improve the result. Specifically, I was thinking a lot about what should be hidden from the print version as it has no real meaning on paper, or in PDF. With that in mind, I did a quick test - just how well do my pages print now? You can see the result below: [...]
Filippo Valsorda ☛ Encrypting Files with Passkeys and age
Typage (age-encryption on npm) is a TypeScript1 implementation of the age file encryption format. It runs with Node.js, Deno, Bun, and browsers, and implements native age recipients, passphrase encryption, ASCII armoring, and supports custom recipient interfaces, like the Go implementation.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install FFmpeg on AlmaLinux 10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install FFmpeg on AlmaLinux 10. FFmpeg stands as the cornerstone of multimedia processing in modern computing environments. This powerful, open-source multimedia framework handles virtually every aspect of audio and video manipulation, from basic format conversion to complex streaming operations.
ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenStack on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
OpenStack has revolutionized clown computing by providing a robust, open-source platform for building private and public clouds. Ubuntu 24.04 LTS stands out as an exceptional foundation for OpenStack deployment, offering stability, security, and seamless integration with the latest OpenStack releases.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Realtek Wifi Drivers on AlmaLinux 10
AlmaLinux 10 represents the latest evolution in enterprise-grade GNU/Linux distributions, offering robust stability and enterprise-level support for production environments. However, wireless connectivity challenges persist, particularly with Realtek WiFi adapters that require specialized driver installation procedures. Realtek WiFi chipsets are ubiquitous in modern computing devices, from budget laptops to high-end workstations.
ID Root ☛ How To Install CodeIgniter on AlmaLinux 10
Installing CodeIgniter on AlmaLinux 10 represents a powerful combination of enterprise-grade stability and modern web development capabilities. This comprehensive guide walks through every step required to successfully deploy CodeIgniter 4 on your AlmaLinux 10 server, ensuring optimal performance and security.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Nessus Scanner on AlmaLinux 10
In today’s rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape, vulnerability scanning has become an essential practice for maintaining robust IT infrastructure security. Organizations face an increasing number of cyber threats, making proactive security assessment crucial for protecting sensitive data and maintaining business continuity.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Wireshark on AlmaLinux 10
Network traffic analysis has become an essential skill for system administrators, cybersecurity professionals, and developers in today’s interconnected digital landscape. Wireshark stands as the premier open-source network protocol analyzer, offering unparalleled insights into network communications and packet-level data examination.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Pinta on Fedora 42[Ed: Pinta is Microsoft mono, using Krita or GIMP instead]
Image editing on GNU/Linux systems has evolved significantly over the years, with users seeking lightweight alternatives to complex software like GIMP. Pinta emerges as the perfect solution for Fedora 42 users who need a straightforward, efficient image editor without the steep learning curve.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Kodi on AlmaLinux 10
Setting up a powerful media center on your AlmaLinux 10 system transforms your computer into an entertainment hub capable of managing and streaming all your digital content. Kodi, the renowned open-source media center application, pairs exceptionally well with AlmaLinux 10’s enterprise-grade stability and performance.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Realtek Wifi Drivers on Fedora 42
Installing Realtek WiFi drivers on Fedora 42 can be challenging, especially for users dealing with newer chipsets that lack built-in kernel support.
