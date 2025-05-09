news
today's howtos
University of Toronto ☛ Netplan can only have WireGuard peers in one file
We have started using WireGuard to build a small mesh network so that machines outside of our network can securely get at some services inside it (for example, to send syslog entries to our central syslog server). Since this is all on Ubuntu, we set it up through Netplan, which works but which I said 'has warts' in my first entry about it. Today I discovered another wart due to what I'll call the WireGuard provisioning problem: [...]
Tom's Hardware ☛ How To Find Large Files on Any Linux Machine
We’ve all got to that point on a given system where we start to run out of storage space. Do we buy more storage, perhaps one of the best SSDs, or do we search and find the largest files quickly? In this how to we will look at a few simple approaches to help us maintain and manage our filesystems.
All the commands in this article will work on most Linux machines. We’ve used an Ubuntu LTS install but you could run this how-to on a Raspberry Pi. All of the how-to is performed via the Terminal. If you’re not already at the command line, you can open a terminal window on most Linux machines by pressing ctrl, alt and t or by searching for the terminal app in your applications menu.
TecMint ☛ How to Secure Your Ubuntu Server with UFW, Fail2ban, and AppArmor
In this guide, we’ll cover three essential tools to enhance your Ubuntu server security: UFW (Uncomplicated Firewall), Fail2ban, and AppArmor. These tools will help secure your server by controlling network access, preventing brute-force login attempts, and protecting applications.
TecMint ☛ How to Create a Backup Script for Important Files in Linux
One of the easiest and most flexible ways to handle backups is by writing a custom script, which lets you decide exactly what gets backed up, when, and where it’s stored. It also saves time and reduces the risk of losing data.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install LXDE Desktop on Debian 12
LXDE (Lightweight X11 Desktop Environment) offers a refreshing alternative to the resource-heavy GNOME desktop that comes standard with Debian 12. If you’re running hardware with limited specifications or simply prefer a more streamlined computing experience, LXDE provides an excellent balance of functionality and performance.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Midnight Commander on Debian 12
Midnight Commander stands as one of the most powerful and versatile file managers available for GNU/Linux systems. This text-based dual-pane file manager provides an intuitive interface for navigating directories, managing files, and performing system operations with remarkable efficiency. For Debian 12 users, Midnight Commander represents an essential tool that combines visual clarity with command-line power.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Clang on Fedora 42
Clang has become an essential tool in the modern developer’s toolkit, offering a powerful alternative to GCC for compiling C, C++, and Objective-C code. If you’re running Fedora 42, installing Clang opens up new possibilities for development with its superior diagnostics, faster compilation times, and excellent compatibility with the LLVM ecosystem.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Nethogs on Rocky GNU/Linux 9
In today’s interconnected world, monitoring network traffic has become an essential task for system administrators and power users. When managing servers or troubleshooting network issues, having the right tools to identify which processes are consuming bandwidth can make a significant difference in maintaining optimal system performance.
ID Root ☛ How To Install FreeIPA on Fedora 42
FreeIPA provides a comprehensive identity management solution for GNU/Linux environments, combining user authentication, authorization, and account information into a centralized system. By integrating key technologies like LDAP, Kerberos, DNS, and certificate management, FreeIPA creates a robust identity management framework that simplifies administration while enhancing security.
ID Root ☛ How To Install OnlyOffice on Fedora 42
OnlyOffice stands as a powerful open-source office suite offering a robust alternative to traditional office software on Linux. With Fedora 42’s excellent compatibility, you can enjoy a seamless experience with this feature-rich productivity solution.
ID Root ☛ How To Install MySQL Workbench on Fedora 42
MySQL Workbench stands as an essential visual database design tool that allows developers and database administrators to efficiently manage MySQL environments. As Fedora 42 continues to gain popularity among GNU/Linux enthusiasts, knowing how to properly install and configure MySQL Workbench becomes increasingly valuable.
