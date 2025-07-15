news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 15, 2025



Quoting: Radxa E24C and E54C Rockchip RK3528A/RK3582 network computers features four Gigabit Ethernet ports - CNX Software —

The R54C has almost the same design as the R24C with four Gigabit Ethernet ports, but it benefits from a much more powerful Rockchip RK3582 SoC (several times faster), up to 32GB RAM, a 16MB SPI flash, and two USB 3.0 ports, including one with DisplayPort support. Radxa OS and Flippy OpenWrt are also mentioned in the list of supported operating systems, but the documentation website also adds iStoreOS, a fork of OpenWrt with a user interface aiming to simplify the configuration process, featuring the iStore app store for OpenWrt, and also acting as a lightweight NAS software. It is supported by the Radxa E20C, so I’d expect it to run on both the R24C and R54C as well.