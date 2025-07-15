6 reasons why I've stuck with Ubuntu-based Linux distros for the last 20 years

news

It was October 2004, and I'd been using Red Hat Linux (way before it became Fedora) for years. I was fairly certain that would be my distribution until the world ended. I'd become comfortable with Red Hat. Sure, it had its quirks and was sometimes a bit more difficult than it needed to be (remember, it was over 20 years ago), but it was stable and I'd grown to know it well.

But then a new distribution arrived on the scene... Ubuntu. Oddly enough, the first version to hit the market was 4.10, aka "Warty Warthog." I'd not heard much about Ubuntu, but my curiosity was piqued, so I decided I would install it over Red Hat and see what was what. Since that moment, I've pretty much stuck with Ubuntu-based distributions for more than 20 years.