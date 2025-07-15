Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers

Hi everyone, I am Mayank Singh, currently working on a new service for simplifying the Fedora Package Submission Process, if you’d like to know more check my previous post here.

Diving Deep into Packit Service

(27 June – 8 July):

I began working on the packit-service codebase as the foundation for our project. The first goal was to prototype the user flow by creating new Hey Hi (AI) and handlers for functionalities like detecting new packages and linting.