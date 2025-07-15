news
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Simplifying Fedora Package Submission Progress (27 June – 14 July) – GSoC ’25
Hi everyone, I am Mayank Singh, currently working on a new service for simplifying the Fedora Package Submission Process, if you’d like to know more check my previous post here.
Diving Deep into Packit Service
(27 June – 8 July):
I began working on the
packit-servicecodebase as the foundation for our project. The first goal was to prototype the user flow by creating new Hey Hi (AI) and handlers for functionalities like detecting new packages and linting.
Pretty early on, I hit a roadblock during a test run. When the service was deployed to listen for Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub events, it wouldn’t reject any incoming events sent through the tunnel to the local deployment. After a lot of digging, I traced the issue to the Apache configuration in the
mod_wsgi-expressserver. This server, responsible for serving the Flask-RESTx endpoints, was misbehaving and causing all the trouble.
Red Hat ☛ Live migrating VMs with OpenShift Virtualization
Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization allows organizations to run and manage virtual machines alongside containers on a unified Kubernetes-based platform. By integrating VMs into a cloud-native environment, OpenShift Virtualization ensures high availability, performance, and security while simplifying operations. This makes it a perfect choice for running business critical applications such as SAP HANA, an in-memory database that enables data processing, advanced analytics, and seamless integration across operations.
Red Hat ☛ AI meets containers: My first step into Podman Hey Hi (AI) Lab
I’m not a developer. I don’t live in the terminal. And until recently, I didn’t even know what a container was. But somehow, I found myself using Podman’s Hey Hi (AI) Lab—and actually enjoying it.