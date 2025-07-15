news
Security Leftovers
-
LWN ☛ Security updates for Monday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (redis and thunderbird), Fedora (cef, git, gnutls, httpd, linux-firmware, luajit, mingw-djvulibre, mingw-python-requests, perl, php, python-requests, python3.6, salt, and selenium-manager), Mageia (dpkg, firefox, gnupg2, and golang), Slackware (httpd and kernel), SUSE (afterburn, cmctl, git, go1.23, go1.24, k9s, liboqs-devel, libxml2, php8, python36, trivy, and xen), and Ubuntu (linux-xilinx-zynqmp and nix).
-
Security Week ☛ Hackers Inject Malware Into Gravity Forms WordPress Plugin
Two Gravity Forms WordPress plugin versions available on the official download page were injected with malware in a supply chain attack.
-
Security Week ☛ Google Gemini Tricked Into Showing Phishing Message Hidden in Email
Google Gemini for Workspace can be tricked into displaying a phishing message when asked to summarize an email.