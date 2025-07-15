news
KDE Plasma 6.4.3 Improves the Automatic Screen Scale Calculator on Wayland
Coming two weeks after KDE Plasma 6.4.2, the KDE Plasma 6.4.3 release improves the automatic screen scale calculator on Wayland to no longer offer a default scale factor that’s only a little bit higher than 100%. Instead, it will now round the calculated default scale factor down to 100% if it would otherwise be only a little bit higher.
KDE Plasma 6.4.3 also improves the accessibility of the Welcome Center app, adds a maximum magnification level to KWin’s Magnifier effect, improves the display of raw bytes in notifications involving file transfers, and makes the Minimize All Windows widget work on X11 again.