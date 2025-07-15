Tux Machines

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 13th, 2025

I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

CachyOS July 2025 Update Finally Lets Users Choose the Shell During Installation

Powered by the latest Linux 6.15 kernel series, the CachyOS ISO snapshot for July 2025 introduces a long-awaited feature requested by users, namely the ability to choose their favorite shell at installation time. As such, users now have the option to choose between cachyos-fish-config and cachyos-zsh-config.

GParted Live 1.7.0-8 Adds Mechanism to Reduce Random Order of Block Devices

Powered by Linux kernel 6.12.37-1 and based on the Debian Sid (Debian 13) repository as of July 12th, 2025, GParted Live 1.7.0-8 is here five and a half months after GParted Live 1.7.0-1 to implement a mechanism that reduces the possibility of random order of block devices in the live system.

LinuxGizmos.com

(Updated) ALPHA-One Leverages RISC-V StarPro64 for Compact Local LLM Deployment

PINE64 has shared early details of the ALPHA-One, a compact generative AI agent powered by the RISC-V-based StarPro64 SBC. Priced at $329.99, the device is aimed at developers and testers, and comes preloaded with a 7 billion parameter LLM running in a Docker container.

NanoPi R76S Brings Dual 2.5GbE to Fanless RK3576-Based Router Board

Following the recent launch of the NanoPi R3S LTS, FriendlyELEC introduces the NanoPi R76S, a compact router board powered by the Rockchip RK3576. Designed for edge networking and IoT, it features dual 2.5Gbps Ethernet, HDMI, USB 3.2, and AI acceleration.

RISC-V Embedded Board Features TH1520 SoC, Dual GbE, and 4TOPS AI

The HH-SCDAYU800A is another RISC-V development board built around the Alibaba T-Head TH1520 system-on-chip. With its dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, multiple camera interfaces, and industrial-grade design, the board targets applications requiring multimedia features, edge inference, and smart device integration.

news

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 15, 2025

Dogs playing in the water

Updated This Past Day

  1. XBox is Rapidly Turned Into a Slopfarm by Microsoft
    Slop isn't about efficiency and saving money
  2. Reboots Should Never be Necessary
    "BUT WHAT ABOUT SECURITY!!"
  3. Microsoft's Halloween Documents and systemd, Wayland, Etc.
    Maybe one day Wayland will be widespread. Or maybe not.
  4. Changing One's Name Won't Change One's Past
    People who have earned a bad reputation are not magically "entitled" to reset
  5. People Who Assault Women Are Not Victims of "Distress"
    It seems like an American tradition. In a country with almost 50 presidents, not even one was a female.
  6. Adoption of Gemini Protocol Still Growing
    Gemini Protocol is being obscured by the media - it doesn't help that Google 'hijacked' the word "Gemini" - but people still manage to find out about it, download a client, and use it

    New

  7. Coming Soon: Another OSI Scandal, This One Implicating Molly de Blanc
    OSI has been fairly quiet lately
  8. Outreachy & Debian pregnancy cluster, Meike Reichle evidence
    Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
  9. Again, "Lunduke is Actually Sending His Audience to Attack People"
    Microsoft Lunduke is not trying to "protect" Linux
  10. One of the Most Hilarious Things About the Microsoft SLAPPs
    It's so ridiculous
  11. Financial Support for the Free Software Foundation or the GNU Project
    The FSF has extended until Friday its fund-raising campaign
  12. Illegally Hiding (or Demanding Secrecy Around) Illegal Requests or Attempts at Extortion
    unlawful communications like threats
  13. Gemini Links 14/07/2025: BOFH Archive, Updating Old Palm PDAS, and Nginx vs Slop Bots
    Links for the day
  14. Ubuntu is Becoming GAFAM-Like
    What does that say about Canonical and Ubuntu?
  15. Slopfarms Which Take Real Articles About GNU/Linux and Turn Them Into Copycats Which Are False
    Even before the LLM hype those were quite common
  16. The Firm That Picks on Techrights is Accustomed to Working With Criminals
    Techrights never did anything illegal. So why is it being picked on by people who work with criminals?
  17. Microsoft Said the Mass Layoffs Were for "Investment" in "AI", But It's Also Laying Off the "AI" and "Copilot" Staff
    Months ago we showed many so-called "AI" people were getting the boot and this time it's the same
  18. DryDeadFish is Dead, Long Live DryDeadFish
    We kept checking, hoping it can recover from some temporary technical issue
  19. For Quite Some Time Already Microsoft Attracts Crackpots, Scams, and More
    Occasionally we talk about the situation at IBM as there are many parallels
  20. Links 14/07/2025: Chatbots Broken Again, McHire LLM Shows Limits of the Hype
    Links for the day
  21. Slashdot Media Turned Linux Journal Into a Slopfarm and Now Slashdot Actively Promotes Anti-Linux Slopfarms
    Yes, "no-nonsense" apparently means actual nonsense
  22. Links 14/07/2025: Arresting Photographers, Threats to Revoke US Citizenship Over Criticism
    Links for the day
  23. More EPO Leaks on the Way
    We hope that Mr. Rowan will actually try to refute what we say and show, not merely point the finger at the messengers
  24. Decommodification is a Corporate Strategy Against Communities
    systemd is led by Microsoft and hosted by Microsoft
  25. copyleft.org 'Hijacked' by the People Who Attack the Person Who Created Copyleft
    So far there's nothing "tasteless" in copyleft.org, but that can change at any time in the future
  26. Asking People to Take Down Articles and Videos Only Makes These More Popular and "Viral"
    If you do something bad, one of the worst things you can possibly do it try to silence those who speak about it
  27. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  28. IRC Proceedings: Sunday, July 13, 2025
    IRC logs for Sunday, July 13, 2025
  29. Two-Thirds Towards FSF Goal, Richard Stallman to Give Talks in Europe
    There are 67 left before reaching the target
  30. Brett Wilson LLP "Takes it Personal" (Character Assassination, Not Professionalism). Everybody Can See That.
    On behalf of violent men
  31. Gemini Links 14/07/2025: Politicised Tech and "Leaving GitHub"
    Links for the day
CachyOS July 2025 Update Brings Shell Choice, Wayland Defaults
Arch-based CachyOS's July 2025 update adds user-selectable shells at install
 
Some of the latest articles
Android Leftovers
Google TV on Android begins its Material 3 Expressive revamp in latest update
IceWM 3.8.1 Window Manager Released with Toolbar Improvements
IceWM 3.8.1 window manager for the X Window System brings memory usage optimizations
Linux Mint 22.2 Beta Expected Soon, Focus Shifts to LMDE 7
LMDE 7 is officially named “Gigi” and will feature OEM install support along with all the enhancements introduced in Linux Mint 22.2
9 Reasons Gaming on Linux Is Better Than Ever
While there's always been some form of gaming on Linux PCs
4 reasons I switched from Arch to NixOS
I’ve been trying out different Linux distributions and am still searching for the one that best suits my needs
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and InstallationsFree and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
This is free and open source software
What is Linux Support?
This post demystifies what “support” means in the context of Linux support
Stable kernels: Linux 6.12.38, Linux 6.6.98, Linux 6.1.145, and Linux 5.15.188
I'm announcing the release of the 6.12.38 kernel
This security-minded Linux distribution makes it easy to browse anonymously
I was pleasantly surprised at how ParrotOS could accommodate users of any skill level
Android Leftovers
5 Android phones you should buy instead of the Galaxy Z Flip 7
GNU/Linux, BSD, and More
FOSS and OS news
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Open Hardware: ESP32 and More
hardware bits
Start of DebConf25
reports on DebConf25
today's howtos
many howtos for Monday
Linux 6.16-rc6
almost there
KDE Plasma Kicks Windows 11's Butt With This One Feature
If you're familiar with Windows 10 and 11's Clipboard History feature
The Restart Project releases the "End of Windows 10 toolkit" to help communities move over to Linux
The Restart Project, which is working hard at teaching people how to switch from Windows 10 to Linux
Review: openSUSE's MicroOS and RefreshOS 2.5
It has been nearly two years since I last tried running openSUSE's MicroOS edition
The hunt for a perfect laptop continues
This isn’t the first time I’ve blogged about the dearth of truly great PC laptops out there
NanoPi R76S Brings Dual 2.5GbE to Fanless RK3576-Based Router Board
The board supports multiple operating systems including Debian, Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Firefox and Thunderbird updates for armv7hlFirefox and Thunderbird updates for armv7hl
The issue had two causes
HowTo Geek on Software in GNU/Linux
3 articles
Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers
devices with GNU/Linux focus
Some of the latest articles
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 13th, 2025
The 248th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on July 13th, 2025.
Android Leftovers
I built a wireless Android Auto dongle with just a Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W
What Is Bazzite? Hands-On With the SteamOS Alternative
If you've researched gaming on Linux lately
I Tested 10 Popular Linux Desktop Environments, Here's How I Rank Them
Are you confused by all the options available among different Linux desktop environments
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
CachyOS July 2025 Update Finally Lets Users Choose the Shell During Installation
The CachyOS developers released today the ISO snapshot for July 2025 for this popular Arch Linux-based distribution targeting personal computers and handheld devices.
Fudzilla's Latest on GNU/Linux and Microsoft
4 more articles
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux, BSD, and more
This Week in Linux and Linux Out Loud
2 new episodes
GParted Live 1.7.0-8 Adds Mechanism to Reduce Random Order of Block Devices
GParted Live 1.7.0-8 has been released today for this open-source and free partition manager utility that lets you resize, copy, and move partitions without data loss, based on the popular GParted (GNOME Partition Manager) application.
Stories of Open Hardware, Hacking, and 3D Printing
on the hardware side
Journey Into Computing With Gentoo Exploring Desktop GNU/Linux
stories of 2 users
Linux Kernel: OpenZFS and Fake Frames
kernel space stuff
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical posts
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS picks
Programming and Standards
some leftovers
Security Leftovers
Security picks
This Week in Plasma: tablet dials and day/night cycles
Welcome to a new issue of This Week in Plasma
What Makes GNOME So Appealing?
By The New Stack's Wallen
Why the 40-yr old GNU’s free and open, but not open-source
In honor of this, here’s our rundown of everything you need to know about the GNU, GNU/Linux
TIL the PlayStation 2 Can Run Linux—Here's How It Works
I always thought that the PlayStation 3 was the only console to offer official Linux support as an alternative operating system
Labwc 0.9 Wayland Compositor Released with wlroots 0.19 Support
Labwc 0.9 window-stacking Wayland compositor lands with wlroots 0.19 support
Why I Actually Like Reading Linux Documentation Over Other Systems
Reading manuals and wikis might sound tedious
Mozilla VPN Linux App is Now Available on Flathub
Linux users can now install the official Mozilla VPN client from Flathub
5 Ways Ubuntu Changed How I Use My PC
Are you a Windows user thinking of switching to Ubuntu
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux and more
Can a Linux laptop replace my MacBook? This one is off to a good start
Tuxedo Computers' Infinity Book Pro 14 is a sleek-looking laptop with Linux pre-installed
Games: Borderlands 4 Humble Bundle, Proton Experimental, and More
gaming picks
I put Linux on this 8-inch mini laptop, and it's filled a niche role for me
The Piccolo N150 is a tiny eight-inch laptop with more power than it suggests and a nice display
Programming Leftovers
Development, a handful of stories
Self-Hosted, Homelab-based, and Locally-Governed Home Servers
on controlling one's computing
KDE Plasma 6.4 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New
The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.4 as a major update with exciting new features and enhancements for all fans of the KDE Plasma desktop environment.
Some of the latest articles