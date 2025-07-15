news
GNU/Linux Applications, Devices, and More
-
Applications
-
Barry Kauler ☛ SpaceFM file manager now in EasyOS
This has been a drama. Looking for a very small two-pane (or more panes) simple file manager, for those guys who are not entirely at home using ROX-Filer. Actually, it is just mental conditioning; having multiple ROX windows is just as effective, perhaps more so.
-
-
Instructionals/Technical
-
David Bremner: Hibernate on the pocket reform 6/n
-
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Meet New Simple App to Install & Manage backdoored Windows Apps via Wine
For beginners who want to install (or already have) backdoored Windows apps / games through wine, here’s a new graphical app to make things stupid simple! It’s WineCharm, a free open-source Python written application that uses GTK4 + LibAwaita for a modern UI well integrated with GNOME Desktop.
-
-
Games
-
Godot Engine ☛ Godot Showcase - Dogwalk
Julien and Simon from Blender Studio tell us about their experience working on Dogwalk.
-
-
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
-
GNOME Desktop/GTK
-
GNOME ☛ Toluwaleke Ogundipe: Profiling Crosswords’ Rendering Pipeline
For the sake of formality, if you’re yet to read the [brief] introduction of my GSoC project, here you go.
Rendering Puzzles in GNOME Crosswords
GNOME Crosswords currently renders puzzles in two layers. The first is a grid of what we call the layout items: the grid cells, borders between cells and around the grid, and the intersections between borders. This is as illustrated below: [...]
-
GNOME ☛ Ignacy Kuchciński: Digital Wellbeing Contract
This month I have been accepted as a contractor to work on the Parental Controls frontent and integration as part of the Digital Wellbeing project. I’m very happy to take part in this cool endeavour, and very grateful to the GNOME Foundation for giving me this opportunity – special thanks to Steven Deobald and Allan Day for interviewing me and helping me connect with the team, despite our timezone compatibility
-
-
-
Linux Mint/Ubuntu Family
-
Ubuntu News ☛ Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 900
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 900 for the week of July 6 – 12, 2025. The full version of this issue is available here.
-
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Rio is a Fast, WebGPU-Powered Terminal for Ubuntu
Seeking a fast, modern terminal for Ubuntu? Rio is a cross-platform, hardware-accelerated terminal emulator built in Rust with novel features.
-
-
Open Hardware/Modding
-
CNX Software ☛ Industrial IoT board based on NuMicro M467 Ethernet MCU follows Arduino UNO R4 form factor
The NuMaker-UNO-M4 is an industrial-grade IoT development board powered by a Nuvoton NuMicro M467 series Arm Cortex-M4F Ethernet MCU and following the Arduino UNO R4 form factor. The board also comes with Ethernet, RS485, CAN FD, and a microSD card slot for data logging. Power options include 5V via USB Type-C, 5–5.5V through a DC jack, and external 3.3V/5V through headers.
-
-
Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications
-
Cyble Inc ☛ Breaking EUICC Security: Inside The Kigen EUICC Hack
They also developed a proof-of-concept (PoC) mimicking an OTA attack via the SMS-PP protocol. While it required knowledge of the internal keys, the PoC fundamentally shattered assumptions about tamper-resistant eSIM hardware.
-
Silicon Angle ☛ Google reveals plans to combine ChromeOS and Android
Google LLC plans to merge its ChromeOS and Android operating system, a company executive revealed on Friday. Sameer Samat, the president of the Android ecosystem, divulged the plan in an interview with TechRadar.
-