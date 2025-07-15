Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

Milk-V Titan Brings RISC-V Performance in Mini-ITX Form with UltraRISC UR-DP1000

Milk-V has revealed early details of the upcoming Milk-V Titan, a high-performance RISC-V platform built in a compact Mini-ITX form factor. It features the UltraRISC UR-DP1000 processor, which complies with the RV64GC(BHX) standard and supports hardware virtualization via the RV64 Hypervisor extension.

AAEON Launches World’s First NanoCOM-MTU with 28W Intel Core Ultra CPUs on COM Express Type 10

AAEON has introduced the NanoCOM-MTU, described as the first COM Express Type 10 module to feature 28W Intel Core Ultra processors. Designed for compact edge computing, industrial robotics, and embedded systems, the module delivers high-performance processing in a space-efficient 84 mm by 55 mm footprint.

ASRock Industrial Launches Jetson AGX Orin Platform for Edge & Autonomous Applications

The announcement highlights that the developer kit is built around the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin system-on-module, available in Industrial, 64GB, and 32GB configurations. Each variant integrates the NVIDIA Ampere GPU architecture and Arm Cortex-A78AE CPUs, delivering up to eight times the AI performance of the Jetson AGX Xavier platform.

(Updated) ALPHA-One Leverages RISC-V StarPro64 for Compact Local LLM Deployment

PINE64 has shared early details of the ALPHA-One, a compact generative AI agent powered by the RISC-V-based StarPro64 SBC. Priced at $329.99, the device is aimed at developers and testers, and comes preloaded with a 7 billion parameter LLM running in a Docker container.

NanoPi R76S Brings Dual 2.5GbE to Fanless RK3576-Based Router Board

Following the recent launch of the NanoPi R3S LTS, FriendlyELEC introduces the NanoPi R76S, a compact router board powered by the Rockchip RK3576. Designed for edge networking and IoT, it features dual 2.5Gbps Ethernet, HDMI, USB 3.2, and AI acceleration.

RISC-V Embedded Board Features TH1520 SoC, Dual GbE, and 4TOPS AI

The HH-SCDAYU800A is another RISC-V development board built around the Alibaba T-Head TH1520 system-on-chip. With its dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, multiple camera interfaces, and industrial-grade design, the board targets applications requiring multimedia features, edge inference, and smart device integration.

Internet Society

How Standard Setters Run the Internet

Think about some of the emails you have sent recently. If you sent one from your iPhone, the person you sent it to can still open it using an HP laptop, right? And even if you have different Internet service providers and use different browsers, you can both still see the message. 

9to5Linux

Blender 4.5 LTS Open-Source 3D Graphics App Makes the Vulkan Backend Stable

Coming four months after Blender 4.4, the Blender 4.5 LTS release finally makes the Vulkan backend stable, improving its performance and also adding support for OpenXR, Subdivision, USD/Hydra, and other features. On Linux, the Vulkan backend requires NVIDIA 550 or later for NVIDIA GPUs and Mesa 25.3 or later for AMD GPUs.

KDE Plasma 6.4.3 Improves the Automatic Screen Scale Calculator on Wayland

Coming two weeks after KDE Plasma 6.4.2, the KDE Plasma 6.4.3 release improves the automatic screen scale calculator on Wayland to no longer offer a default scale factor that’s only a little bit higher than 100%. Instead, it will now round the calculated default scale factor down to 100% if it would otherwise be only a little bit higher.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 13th, 2025

I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

CachyOS July 2025 Update Finally Lets Users Choose the Shell During Installation

Powered by the latest Linux 6.15 kernel series, the CachyOS ISO snapshot for July 2025 introduces a long-awaited feature requested by users, namely the ability to choose their favorite shell at installation time. As such, users now have the option to choose between cachyos-fish-config and cachyos-zsh-config.

GParted Live 1.7.0-8 Adds Mechanism to Reduce Random Order of Block Devices

Powered by Linux kernel 6.12.37-1 and based on the Debian Sid (Debian 13) repository as of July 12th, 2025, GParted Live 1.7.0-8 is here five and a half months after GParted Live 1.7.0-1 to implement a mechanism that reduces the possibility of random order of block devices in the live system.

news

Programming Leftovers

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 15, 2025

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Linux 6.16-rc6
almost there
Linux Mint 22.2 Beta Expected Soon, Focus Shifts to LMDE 7
LMDE 7 is officially named “Gigi” and will feature OEM install support along with all the enhancements introduced in Linux Mint 22.2
This security-minded Linux distribution makes it easy to browse anonymously
I was pleasantly surprised at how ParrotOS could accommodate users of any skill level
Blender 4.5 LTS Open-Source 3D Graphics App Makes the Vulkan Backend Stable
Blender 4.5 LTS is now available for download as a major update to this powerful, free, cross-platform, and open-source 3D graphics and modeling software, a release that introduces new features and improvements.
KDE Plasma 6.4.3 Improves the Automatic Screen Scale Calculator on Wayland
The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.4.3 as the third maintenance update to the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 6.4 desktop environment series, adding more bug fixes and improvements.
System76’s Adder WS Linux Laptop Gets Intel Core Ultra i9 and NVIDIA 50 Series
System76 informs 9to5Linux.com today about the availability of a new version of their Adder WS Linux-powered notebook that features newer Intel CPUs and NVIDIA graphics.
Release of Wine 10.12
Wine 10.12
Diving into Plasma Bigscreen
I have been a long time Plasma Mobile contributor
CachyOS July 2025 Update Brings Shell Choice, Wayland Defaults
Arch-based CachyOS's July 2025 update adds user-selectable shells at install
 
VirtualBox 7.1.12 Improves Support for Linux Kernel 6.16 on Linux Hosts and Guests
Oracle released today VirtualBox 7.1.12 as the latest stable version of this open-source, free, and cross-platform virtualization software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.
GNU/Linux Applications, Devices, and More
some leftovers
Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, Late Night Linux, and MiSTer FPGA Atari Jaguar
3 new ones
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
IBM and more
Security Leftovers
Security picks
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS and more
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Here's What to Expect When You Install Linux Mint
Linux Mint is one of the most popular and most recommended Linux distributions for users new to Linux
AMobile SoM-SD520/SoM-SD720 SoM targets Edge and Generative AI with MediaTek Genio 520/720 SoC
The SOM-DS520/DS720 modules can currently run Android 15
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
You can try Linux without ditching Windows first - here's how
Here's a simple way to test the open-source waters without diving in
6 reasons why I've stuck with Ubuntu-based Linux distros for the last 20 years
I often get asked why Ubuntu-based distributions have been my go-to for years
Milk-V Titan Brings RISC-V Performance in Mini-ITX Form with UltraRISC UR-DP1000
The Milk-V Titan is being developed with long-term open-source goals in mind
6 most Windows-like Linux distros because old habits die hard
Keep your PC running smooth and feeling familiar with these Linux distros
These 6 Linux file managers are way better than your default
Not happy with your Linux distro's default file manager
today's leftovers
security and more
today's howtos
many howtos
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Rowhammer, NanoPi, RISC-V, and More
Hardware picks
Games: GE-Proton 10-9, DOGWALK, and More
Gaming related news
Android Leftovers
Android And Chromebooks Will Eventually Merge
Radxa E24C and E54C Rockchip RK3528A/RK3582 network computers features four Gigabit Ethernet ports
Radxa provides the Debian-based Radxa OS and Flippy OpenWrt images for the device
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Brave Now Has 59% as Many Users as Firefox Worldwide
Brave is a privacy-focused web browser based on the Chromium browser
Semantic drift versus ethical drift
Locking things open vs locking in freedom.
Moving From Windows to GNU/Linux and a "Windows EEE" Against GNU/Linux
a couple of new stories
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Android Leftovers
Google TV on Android begins its Material 3 Expressive revamp in latest update
IceWM 3.8.1 Window Manager Released with Toolbar Improvements
IceWM 3.8.1 window manager for the X Window System brings memory usage optimizations
9 Reasons Gaming on Linux Is Better Than Ever
While there's always been some form of gaming on Linux PCs
4 reasons I switched from Arch to NixOS
I’ve been trying out different Linux distributions and am still searching for the one that best suits my needs
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and InstallationsFree and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
This is free and open source software
What is Linux Support?
This post demystifies what “support” means in the context of Linux support
Stable kernels: Linux 6.12.38, Linux 6.6.98, Linux 6.1.145, and Linux 5.15.188
I'm announcing the release of the 6.12.38 kernel
Android Leftovers
5 Android phones you should buy instead of the Galaxy Z Flip 7
GNU/Linux, BSD, and More
FOSS and OS news
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Open Hardware: ESP32 and More
hardware bits
Start of DebConf25
reports on DebConf25
today's howtos
many howtos for Monday
KDE Plasma Kicks Windows 11's Butt With This One Feature
If you're familiar with Windows 10 and 11's Clipboard History feature
The Restart Project releases the "End of Windows 10 toolkit" to help communities move over to Linux
The Restart Project, which is working hard at teaching people how to switch from Windows 10 to Linux
Review: openSUSE's MicroOS and RefreshOS 2.5
It has been nearly two years since I last tried running openSUSE's MicroOS edition
The hunt for a perfect laptop continues
This isn’t the first time I’ve blogged about the dearth of truly great PC laptops out there
NanoPi R76S Brings Dual 2.5GbE to Fanless RK3576-Based Router Board
The board supports multiple operating systems including Debian, Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Firefox and Thunderbird updates for armv7hlFirefox and Thunderbird updates for armv7hl
The issue had two causes
HowTo Geek on Software in GNU/Linux
3 articles
Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers
devices with GNU/Linux focus
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 13th, 2025
The 248th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on July 13th, 2025.
Android Leftovers
I built a wireless Android Auto dongle with just a Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W
What Is Bazzite? Hands-On With the SteamOS Alternative
If you've researched gaming on Linux lately
I Tested 10 Popular Linux Desktop Environments, Here's How I Rank Them
Are you confused by all the options available among different Linux desktop environments
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
CachyOS July 2025 Update Finally Lets Users Choose the Shell During Installation
The CachyOS developers released today the ISO snapshot for July 2025 for this popular Arch Linux-based distribution targeting personal computers and handheld devices.
Fudzilla's Latest on GNU/Linux and Microsoft
4 more articles
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux, BSD, and more
This Week in Linux and Linux Out Loud
2 new episodes
GParted Live 1.7.0-8 Adds Mechanism to Reduce Random Order of Block Devices
GParted Live 1.7.0-8 has been released today for this open-source and free partition manager utility that lets you resize, copy, and move partitions without data loss, based on the popular GParted (GNOME Partition Manager) application.
Stories of Open Hardware, Hacking, and 3D Printing
on the hardware side
Journey Into Computing With Gentoo Exploring Desktop GNU/Linux
stories of 2 users
Linux Kernel: OpenZFS and Fake Frames
kernel space stuff
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical posts
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS picks
Programming and Standards
some leftovers
Security Leftovers
Security picks
This Week in Plasma: tablet dials and day/night cycles
Welcome to a new issue of This Week in Plasma
What Makes GNOME So Appealing?
By The New Stack's Wallen
Why the 40-yr old GNU’s free and open, but not open-source
In honor of this, here’s our rundown of everything you need to know about the GNU, GNU/Linux
TIL the PlayStation 2 Can Run Linux—Here's How It Works
I always thought that the PlayStation 3 was the only console to offer official Linux support as an alternative operating system
Labwc 0.9 Wayland Compositor Released with wlroots 0.19 Support
Labwc 0.9 window-stacking Wayland compositor lands with wlroots 0.19 support
Why I Actually Like Reading Linux Documentation Over Other Systems
Reading manuals and wikis might sound tedious
Mozilla VPN Linux App is Now Available on Flathub
Linux users can now install the official Mozilla VPN client from Flathub
5 Ways Ubuntu Changed How I Use My PC
Are you a Windows user thinking of switching to Ubuntu
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux and more
Can a Linux laptop replace my MacBook? This one is off to a good start
Tuxedo Computers' Infinity Book Pro 14 is a sleek-looking laptop with Linux pre-installed
Games: Borderlands 4 Humble Bundle, Proton Experimental, and More
gaming picks
I put Linux on this 8-inch mini laptop, and it's filled a niche role for me
The Piccolo N150 is a tiny eight-inch laptop with more power than it suggests and a nice display
Programming Leftovers
Development, a handful of stories
Self-Hosted, Homelab-based, and Locally-Governed Home Servers
on controlling one's computing
KDE Plasma 6.4 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New
The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.4 as a major update with exciting new features and enhancements for all fans of the KDE Plasma desktop environment.
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles