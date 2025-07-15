news
Programming Leftovers
-
Evan Hahn ☛ Simple macOS script to extract text from images (OCR)
I wrote a script that lets me run
ocr image.pngto extract text from images. This is useful for pulling text from screenshots, photos, and more.
-
Miguel Young de la Sota ☛ The Best C++ Library · mcyoung
To make up for that, I’m going to write about the programming language equivalent of diluting your morning coffee with Everclear. I am, of course, talking about C++.
-
Daniel Lemire ☛ Dot product on misaligned data
The blog post makes a simple point. Programmers are often told to worry about ‘unaligned loads’ for performance. The point of my blog post is that you should generally no worry about alignment when optimizing your code.
-
Andrew Kelley ☛ OpenZFS Bug Ported to Zig
Someone on IRC shared this link with me: An (almost) catastrophic OpenZFS bug and the humans that made it (and Rust is here too)
They wanted to know, would Zig catch this?
I went through the trouble of porting the code snippet to Zig, so I thought I'd go the next step and turn it into a small blog post.
-
MaskRay ☛ GCC 13.3.0 miscompiles LLVM
I developed a workaround at the code block with a typo "RemaningOps". Although I had observed it before, I was hesitant to introduce a commit solely for a typo fix. However, it became clear this was the perfect opportunity to address both the typo and implement a workaround for the GCC miscompilation. This led to the landing of this commit, resolving the miscompilation.
-
MJ Fransen ☛ Elisping like it is 1998
GNU Emacs has been around for over forty years, and it has evolved tremendously during that period. Additional functionality was added, and new packages were created. Elisp also expanded with additional
I maintain a phlog, this is like a blog, but on Gopher. See this explanation on Wikipedia.
-
Rlang ☛ From Model to Meaning: How to use the marginaleffects R package to interpret results from statistical or machine learning models workshop
Join our workshop on From Model to Meaning: How to use the marginaleffects R package to interpret results from statistical or machine learning models, which is a part of our workshops for Ukraine series!
-
Rakulang ☛ Rakudo Weekly 2025.28 Wayland’s Smithy
Fernando’s Corner Cromponent now lets your components bind cookies, query-string params, headers and HTTP-auth credentials directly in the method signature and push live HTML over WebSockets with two tiny hooks. Paired with HTMX on the client, that means real-time Raku apps with zero JavaScript.
-
Ted Unangst ☛ OpenZFS Bug Ported to C
There was an (almost) catastrophic OpenZFS bug. If they had used zig, the bug would be easily detected. But the question remains, could we detect this bug in C?
To review, here’s the code with the bug. Can you spot it?
-
R
-
Dirk Eddelbuettel ☛ Dirk Eddelbuettel: anytime 0.3.12 on CRAN: Minor Bugfix and Maintenance
A maintenance release 0.3.132 of the anytime The package is fairly feature-complete, and code and functionality remain mature and stable.
anytime is a very focused package aiming to do just one thing really well: to convert anything in integer, numeric, character, factor, ordered, … input format to either POSIXct (when called as
anytime) or Date objects (when called as
anydate) – and to do so without requiring a format string as well as accomodating different formats in one input vector. See the anytime page, or the GitHub repo for a few examples, and the beautiful documentation site for all documentation.
-
-
Java
-
Herman Õunapuu ☛ How a Hibernate deprecation log message made our Java backend service super slow
It was time to upgrade Hibernate on that one Java monolithic1 backend service that my team was responsible for. We took great precautions with these types of changes due to the scale of the system, splitting changes into as many small parts as possible and releasing them as often as possible. With bigger changes we opted for running a few instances of the new version in parallel to the existing one.
Then came Hibernate 5.2.
-