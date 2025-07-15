Semantic drift versus ethical drift

The HH-SCDAYU800A is another RISC-V development board built around the Alibaba T-Head TH1520 system-on-chip. With its dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, multiple camera interfaces, and industrial-grade design, the board targets applications requiring multimedia features, edge inference, and smart device integration.

Following the recent launch of the NanoPi R3S LTS, FriendlyELEC introduces the NanoPi R76S, a compact router board powered by the Rockchip RK3576. Designed for edge networking and IoT, it features dual 2.5Gbps Ethernet, HDMI, USB 3.2, and AI acceleration.

PINE64 has shared early details of the ALPHA-One, a compact generative AI agent powered by the RISC-V-based StarPro64 SBC. Priced at $329.99, the device is aimed at developers and testers, and comes preloaded with a 7 billion parameter LLM running in a Docker container.

The announcement highlights that the developer kit is built around the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin system-on-module, available in Industrial, 64GB, and 32GB configurations. Each variant integrates the NVIDIA Ampere GPU architecture and Arm Cortex-A78AE CPUs, delivering up to eight times the AI performance of the Jetson AGX Xavier platform.

AAEON has introduced the NanoCOM-MTU, described as the first COM Express Type 10 module to feature 28W Intel Core Ultra processors. Designed for compact edge computing, industrial robotics, and embedded systems, the module delivers high-performance processing in a space-efficient 84 mm by 55 mm footprint.

Powered by Linux kernel 6.12.37-1 and based on the Debian Sid (Debian 13) repository as of July 12th, 2025, GParted Live 1.7.0-8 is here five and a half months after GParted Live 1.7.0-1 to implement a mechanism that reduces the possibility of random order of block devices in the live system.

Powered by the latest Linux 6.15 kernel series, the CachyOS ISO snapshot for July 2025 introduces a long-awaited feature requested by users, namely the ability to choose their favorite shell at installation time. As such, users now have the option to choose between cachyos-fish-config and cachyos-zsh-config.

Semantic drift versus ethical drift

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 15, 2025



More than a quarter-century ago, a group of hackers decided that, as a label, “free software” was a liability, and they set out to replace it with a different label, “open source,” on the basis that “open source” was easier to understand and using it instead of “free software” would speed up adoption.

They were right. The switch from calling it “free software” to calling it “open source” sparked a massive, unbroken wave of adoption, to the point where today it’s hard to find anyone who will profess enmity for “open source,” not even Microsoft (who once called it “a cancer”).

Two motives animated “open source” partisans: first, they didn’t like the ambiguity of “free software.” Famously, Richard Stallman (who coined “free software”) viewed this ambiguity as a feature, not a bug. He liked that “free” had a double meaning: “free as in speech” (an ethical proposition) and “free as in beer” (without cost). Stallman viewed the ambiguity of “free software” as a koan/conversation-starter: a normie, hearing “free software,” would inquire as to whether this meant that the software couldn’t be sold commercially, which was an opening for free software advocates to explain the moral philosophy of software freedom.

For “open source” partisans, this was a bug, not a feature. They wanted to enlist other hackers to develop freely licensed codes, and convince their bosses to adopt this code for internal and public-facing use. For the “open source” advocates, a term designed to confuse was a liability, a way to turn off potential collaborators (“if you’re explaining, you’re losing”).

But the “open source” side wasn’t solely motivated by a desire to simplify things by jettisoning the requirement to conscript curious bystanders into a philosophical colloquy. Many of them also disagreed with the philosophy of free software. They weren’t excited about building a “commons” or in preventing rent extraction by monopolistic firms. Some of them quite liked the idea of someday extracting their own rents.

For these “open source” advocates, the advantage of free software methodologies — publishing code for peer review and third-party improvement — was purely instrumental: it produced better code. Publication, peer review, and unrestricted follow-on innovation are practices firmly rooted in the Enlightenment, and are the foundation of the scientific method. Allowing strangers to look at your code, critique it, and fix it is a form of epistemic humility, an admission that we are all forever at risk of fooling ourselves, and it’s only through adversarial peer review that we can know whether we are right.

