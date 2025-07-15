news
VirtualBox 7.1.12 Improves Support for Linux Kernel 6.16 on Linux Hosts and Guests
VirtualBox 7.1.12 is here about five weeks after VirtualBox 7.1.10 and promises to add additional fixes to improve support for the upcoming Linux 6.16 kernel series for both Linux hosts and guests. Initial support for Linux kernel 6.16 landed in the previous update, VirtualBox 7.1.10.
This release also improves the Linux Guest Additions by fixing an issue that made VBoxClient fail to start if the Linux guest was running a kernel from the Linux 2.6 series or older, an issue that prompted a warning in the system log due to an incorrect udev rule, as well as an issue causing ‘rcvboxadd status-kernel’ to report an incorrect status when the Linux guest was running a kernel from the Linux 3.10 series or older.