Open Hardware/Modding: FPGAs and More
Matthew J Ernisse Building an Overly-Complicated Zoom Status Light
It would be fair to accuse me of having an obsession with LEDs. For as long as I can recall the strange emissions of the dim gallium arsenide (GaAs) indicators on the front of game consoles, computers, and other electronics of my youth have held a strange fascination over me. For well over a decade I've been sating my borderline lasciviousness with what I would call a tasteful application of various types of RGB LEDs and Microchip (nee Atmel) microcontrollers. I have been slowly building up various animations and effects to run on the several hundred LED pixels strewn about my home office / workshop.
Linux Gizmos Tiliqua Brings FPGA-Based Audio and Visual Tools to Eurorack Systems
The platform uses the “SoldierCrab” FPGA System-on-Module, which integrates an LFE5U-25F FPGA, PSRAM, a USB PHY, and SPI flash. This module connects to a mainboard that handles power delivery, user input, debugging, and expansion. Users can switch between eight predefined bitstreams using a rotary encoder, with output channels soft-muted during reconfiguration. No computer is required for this process.
Linux Gizmos HydraLink Offers Open USB-to-Automotive Ethernet Interface for Testing and Diagnostics
HydraLink allows real-time packet forwarding between two interfaces when used in a master-slave pair configuration. This setup can be used to establish a transparent Layer 2 bridge for observing and manipulating traffic between automotive endpoints. Both 100 Mbps and 1 Gbps communication speeds are supported, and users can switch between modes using simple CLI commands.
Linux Gizmos VP2430 Vault Pro Featuring Intel N150 and 4x 2.5GbE in a Fanless Design
The VP2430 is a compact, fanless network appliance based on Intel’s N-series platform. As part of the Vault Pro series, it builds on earlier models such as the VP2410 and VP2420, introducing incremental enhancements in processing capability, thermal management, and connectivity.