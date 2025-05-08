news
Red Hat Getting Fanatical About Misleading Buzzwords
Red Hat Official ☛ The container foundation for tomorrow's AI [Ed: Red Hat makes a cartoon of itself for a dying IBM; it just keeps parroting buzzwords like they're magic pixie dust]
Red Hat Official ☛ The AI paradox: Unlocking adoption through openness [Ed: Openwashing and buzzwords; this is not what a technical company ought to do.]
Inspired by that discussion, I want to explore a broader perspective: how certain economic and behavioral theories shape the way we think about AI adoption and how Red Hat’s AI strategy fits into the picture.
Red Hat Official ☛ Models-as-a-Service: Let’s use AI, not just talk about it [Ed: IBM Red Hat is frantic about this hype and it name-drops misleading buzzwords all the time]
We're also making sure that we don't lose sight of the practical side of AI. For example, how in the world are we going to give everyone private access to AI models while minimizing costs? How can we harness the value and scale of the “next big thing”?
Red Hat Official ☛ An introduction to Node.js 24 from Red Hat
Before Node.js 24 is officially promoted to LTS, the team needs help from the community to test it and share feedback. That way, any issues can be caught early, making the release smoother for everyone.
Red Hat Official ☛ The dual challenge: Security and compliance [Ed: Well, "compliance" typically means not real security but a list of checkboxes or some process created by people who conflate buying more proprietary products with "security"]
Cybercriminals change up their tactics continuously, leveraging ransomware, phishing and software supply chain attacks to exploit known or emerging vulnerabilities. High-profile security breaches, such as those impacting financial institutions and healthcare organizations, highlight the need for robust cybersecurity measures. Security leaders must implement strong access controls, real-time threat detection and incident response strategies to mitigate risks.