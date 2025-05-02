We’re Off — Ubuntu 25.10 Opens for Development

news

Ubuntu 25.10 Opens for Development

Canonical engineer Utkarsh Gupta fired the figurative starting pistol for developers in a post to the Ubuntu mailing list, announcing the opening, and the enabling of auto-sync.

“As usual, we expect a large influx of builds and autopkgtests in this initial period, which will cause delays. Please help fixing any breakage that occurs,” Gupta adds.

It’s only been a couple of weeks since the Ubuntu 25.04 release, but the dedicated devs who spent 6 months diligently shaping that release don’t get much time for a breather. They’ll need to maintain a steady pace to get Questing Quokka past the finish line.

For us non-developers, news that development has formally kicked off starting block means, mile-by-mile, we’ll start to learn more about where Plucky Puffin’s mammalian successor is heading.