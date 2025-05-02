news
Games: Proton Experimental, Steam Deck, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Proton Experimental updates to Proton 10 with fixes for Marvel Rivals, Oblivion Remastered and more for Steam Deck / Linux
Now that Proton 10 had a Beta release to bring improved game compatibility to Linux Desktop and Steam Deck, Valve have also updated their testing ground with Proton Experimental seeing an update to be based on Proton 10 plus extra fixes.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Here's the most played Steam Deck games for April 2025, Balatro still top but Oblivion Remastered sneaks in second
A new month is here, and something I haven't done recently is a look over what's been the most popular on Steam Deck. So here's what you've all been playing the most over the last month.
GamingOnLinux ☛ You can get Frostpunk, PlateUp! and more fun games in the Tycoon Titans Bundle
I wouldn't call Frostpunk a tycoon game but I'm not going to turn my nose up at a good deal. The Tycoon Titans Humble Bundle has some fun hits in it to grab.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Wild West cosy life sim Cattle Country releases May 27
Inspired by classic Western adventures and blended with wholesome farming charm, Cattle Country is definitely one you should be keeping an eye on. The developers have announced it's set for launch on May 27th. Appears it will have a Native Linux version, which is being helped by well-known porter and FNA developer, Ethan Lee.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Cozy mystery game Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping arrives in May
Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping from Happy Broccoli Games is now set for release on May 22nd, and it will come with Native Linux support.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Borderlands 4 release date now set for September 12, plus a new trailer and deep dive are out
Gearbox and 2K have announced that the release date for Borderlands 4 has moved up to September 12th and there's a new gameplay trailer to go along with it. Unless they stick in some kernel-level anti-cheat, I would expect this one to work just fine with Valve's Proton on Desktop Linux at least. Remains to be seen if the Steam Deck will be able to handle it.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Cute craft-and-thrive adventure Squirreled Away working towards being Steam Deck Verified
Squirreled Away released back in March and looks absolutely adorable, and soon it will work better on Steam Deck with the developer working towards getting it fully Steam Deck Verified.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Cyber Knights: Flashpoint hits Overwhelmingly Positive on Steam with a big new update live
Cyber Knights: Flashpoint from Trese Brothers has another huge update out now, and players are enjoying the game so much it's now hit an Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Evil Dead: The Game gets delisted only 3 years after release
Evil Dead: The Game from Saber Interactive / Boss Team Games, LLC is getting delisted from all stores (Steam purchases are already gone), although you will be able to continue playing it if you wish.