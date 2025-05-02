news
Red Hat Spreading Buzzwords, Buys 'Articles', Links to Bought Articles, New Technical Articles
Red Hat Official ☛ Virtualization success story snapshots: Who’s building with OpenShift Virtualization?
B2 Impact Poland is one of Poland’s leading debt collection agencies. To meet increasingly complex business demands, the IT department needed to deliver new systems and services rapidly, and its existing infrastructures struggled to keep up.
Red Hat Official ☛ Building and scaling AI models as a machine learning engineer [Ed: Red Hat riding buzzwords and hype waves again]
James’s interest in computers began at a relatively young age. “When I was around 14, I convinced my parents to get me a powerful computer for a CAD course at school. Technically, I didn’t have to have one, but I really wanted one because I was super into the custom PC thing, and all my friends were too. I picked out all the parts, watched guides, built it myself and had a lot of fun playing games on it.”
IDG Communications Inc ☛ CIOs recalibrate IT agendas to make room for rising AI spend [Ed: Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat is boosting this slop hype, which quotes Red Hat
“CIOs in general always have too many priorities, so there are always projects that are delayed,” says Marco Bill, senior vice president and CIO at Red Hat.
The New Stack ☛ Kubernetes Powers Mastercard’s AI-Workbench for Secure Innovation [Ed: Red Hat-sponsored spam covering Red Hat and then cited by Red Hat. A lot of the media has become spamfarm-type fraud. Platinum is a premium or Platinum (highest tier) sponsor of Red Hat's events.]
Red Hat ☛ How the External Secrets Operator manages Quay credentials
This is the third installment of our series about zero-trust patterns with Red Hat Quay leveraging short-lived credentials within Red Hat OpenShift. In part 1, we discussed how short-lived credentials in Quay improve security.
Red Hat ☛ Native network segmentation for virtualization workloads
This article demonstrates how you can override the cluster default network in Red Hat OpenShift and connect your workloads using a Layer 2 isolated network, with managed IPAM (IP Address Management). This type of network addresses the virtualization workloads challenges in the Kubernetes platform by providing east-west communication without NAT (Network Address Translation), and stable IPAM configuration during their entire lifecycle. For this, we will introduce the user-defined network (UDN) feature.