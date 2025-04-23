news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 23, 2025



Quoting: 2025 FOSDEM: Don't let your motivation go, save time with kworkflow | Wen.onweb —

2025 was my first year at FOSDEM, and I can say it was an incredible experience where I met many colleagues from Igalia who live around the world, and also many friends from the Linux display stack who are part of my daily work and contributions to DRM/KMS. In addition, I met new faces and recognized others with whom I had interacted on some online forums and we had good and long conversations.

During FOSDEM 2025 I had the opportunity to present about kworkflow in the kernel devroom. Kworkflow is a set of tools that help kernel developers with their routine tasks and it is the tool I use for my development tasks. In short, every contribution I make to the Linux kernel is assisted by kworkflow.

The goal of my presentation was to spread the word about kworkflow. I aimed to show how the suite consolidates good practices and recommendations of the kernel workflow in short commands. These commands are easily configurable and memorized for your current work setup, or for your multiple setups.

For me, Kworkflow is a tool that accommodates the needs of different agents in the Linux kernel community. Active developers and maintainers are the main target audience for kworkflow, but it is also inviting for users and user-space developers who just want to report a problem and validate a solution without needing to know every detail of the kernel development workflow.