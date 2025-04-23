Enable ESM in Ubuntu 20.04 LTS to Continue Getting Updates

news

Users on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS should consider upgrading to Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (or newer) if possible, but if unable should enable Extended Support Maintenance (ESM) as soon as possible in order to continue receiving critical security patches.

ESM for Ubuntu provides “10 years of vulnerability management for critical, high and selected medium [security issues] for all software packages shipped with Ubuntu.”

Enabling ESM is a bit of a no-brainer since it’s free for regular users on up to 5 devices (more if you’re an Ubuntu Community Member). It does require setup – you don’t get ESM updates automatically — so I’ll cover the ‘how to’ element in a moment.

I don’t imagine most people who read a blog like mine—forever breathless about what’s next/new—will be running an Ubuntu release as old as the ‘Focal Fossa’.