Best Free and Open Source Software

MicroPython v1.25.0 Released with ROMFS, RISC-V Assembler, and Expanded Board Support

One of the most notable additions is ROMFS, a read-only, memory-mappable, extensible file system that enables direct execution of bytecode from flash memory. This allows for faster imports and reduced RAM usage, especially useful for constrained embedded environments. While ROMFS is currently available only on select boards, such as PYBD-SFx and STM32-based Arduino boards, it can be manually enabled for others.

ASUS NUC 15 Pro Cyber Canyon Highlights Compact Design and Intel Ultra CPUs

The ASUS NUC 15 Pro, also known as Cyber Canyon, is a compact mini PC built for professional computing needs. Available in Slim and Tall versions, it features Intel Core Ultra processors and Intel Arc Graphics, offering strong performance and flexible connectivity.

QEMU 10.0 Open-Source Virtualization Software Released, Here’s What’s New

Highlights of QEMU 10.0 include faster emulation of string instructions on x86, ClearwaterForest and SierraForest-v2 x86 CPU models, true multiqueue support for the virtio-scsi device, a new handshake-max-seconds optional parameter to nbd-server-start QMP command, and new ‘apple-gfx-pci’ and ‘apple-gfx-mmio’ devices to provide accelerated graphics to macOS guests.

OpenMandriva Lx 6.0 Released with Linux 6.14, KDE Plasma 6.3, and Server Edition

Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.14 kernel series, OpenMandriva Lx 6.0 (codename Vanadium) is here about a year and a half after OpenMandriva Lx 5.0 as the latest fixed point release in the OpenMandriva Lx ROCK series for those who prefer stability over bleeding-edge features.

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 23, 2025

GNOME 48 “Bengaluru” Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New

  
The GNOME Project released today GNOME 48 “Bengaluru” as the latest stable version of this widely used desktop environment for GNU/Linux distributions, a major release that introduces exciting new features.

 
Wine 10.6

  
Games: Classic BSD Game, Confronted, EVERSPACE 2, and More

  
TrueNAS 25.04 (Fangtooth) Open-Source NAS Released

  
Android Leftovers

  
This tiny wireless Android Auto adapter hides in your car’s USB port

 
These Manjaro KDE keyboard shortcuts may help give your productivity a boost

  
Steam Linux Support

  
CachyOS April 2025 Fixup Release Adds OCCT

  
18 essential commands for new Linux users

  
13 Things to do After Installing Ubuntu 25.04

  
Enable ESM in Ubuntu 20.04 LTS to Continue Getting Updates

  
2025 FOSDEM: Don't let your motivation go, save time with kworkflow

  
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
Games: The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered, Civilization VII 1.2, LOOTPLOT, and More

  
With Android 16, the Linux terminal gets all the space it needs

  
NethSecurity is a Linux firewall based on OpenWrt, a distribution

  
OpenWrt – Linux distribution targeting embedded devices

  
New to Linux? Don't try these 7 distros (yet)

  
My 5 go-to Linux commands for troubleshooting - and how I use them

  
today's leftovers

  
Red Hat/RHEL and Oracle Leftovers

  
Today in Techrights

  
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Raspberry Pi, and More

  
PostgreSQL: Pigsty, Ora2Pg, and SynchDB

  
Servers, Containers, and Linux

  
Continuing with Fedora and RISC-V images for Fedora GNU/Linux 42

  
Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux, Late Night Linux, Linux User Space, and Open Source Initiative Scandals

  
today's howtos

  
Sloppy 'Journalism' for Openwashing and Slop

  
Databases: DBIx and Postgres Miscellany (oid2bytea, PgBouncer, AgensGraph)

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Linux and Linux Foundation Leftovers

  
MySQL 9.3 Brings Enhanced JavaScript Support

  
Android Leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Modding and Mobile Stories (Linux Focus)

  
Chimera Linux Introduces Key Bootloader Changes

  
Banana Pi BPI-RV2 is a low-cost RISC-V router with a 2.5GbE port and five gigabit Ethernet ports

  
Fix Missing Monitor Brightness Controls in KDE Plasma

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
The 5 Linux AppImages I depend on daily - and how to add them to your desktop menu

  
Today in Techrights

  
Amazon smart TVs could soon replace Fire OS with Linux-based Vega OS | TechSpot

  
5 amazing Linux distros that are better than Windows, but you should avoid them as a beginner

  
Manjaro Summit public Alpha now available

  
So Long, ArcoLinux

  
If you're ready to pull the plug on Windows, I found an ideal Linux distro for new users

  
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
Miss old-school Linux? This distro will take you back to the early 2000s

  
These 6 lightweight Linux apps let older PCs run blazing fast

  
Social Control Networks Were Always About Social Control By Centralisation (Concentration of Power Over Public Opinion) [original]

  
Graphics improvements in WebKitGTK and WPEWebKit after the switch to Skia

  
The Fedora Project history and family tree

  
today's howtos

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, FPGAs, and More

  
Latest Development Updates From EasyOS

  
today's howtos

  
Linux 6.15-rc3 Released

  
An Election Under a Shadow of Doubt

  
Android Leftovers

  
Review: Fedora 42

  
Fastfetch 2.41 Introduces Physical Core Detection for Non-x86 Systems

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Zentyal Server is a unified network server Linux distribution

  
How I use Kate Editor

  
One last Bookworm for the road — report from the Montreal 2025 BSP

  
Today in Techrights

  
