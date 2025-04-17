news
today's howtos
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Install & Update Apps in Ubuntu from openSUSE OBS Repository
This tutorial shows how to add openSUSE OBS repository and install/update app packages from it in Ubuntu. Like Ubuntu PPA and Fedora Copr, openSUSE has Open Build Service (OBS) for software developers and community maintainers to build and distribute app packages.
FreeBSD ☛ ZFS Log Compression on FreeBSD
Over time, logs grow and get rotated by the newsyslog daemon. During the rotation, newsyslog creates a new log and renames the old log file, while compressing it to save space. The default naming scheme is to add a number (or increase it) based on the age. For example, the current log file gets the extension .1 added and newsyslog renames the old .1 file to .2. Log files that would rotate past .7 get deleted as the oldest logs. Two configuration files control the size, total number of logs, and other rotation rules and how to log in general: /etc/newsyslog.conf and syslog.conf.
TecMint ☛ 4 Ways to Check Plugged USB Device Name in Linux
Using USB drives for file transfer is super common these days, and for those (new Linux users) who prefer using the command line, learning how to identify a USB device name is really important, especially when you need to format it.
TecMint ☛ fuser – Find and Kill Processes by File, Directory, or Port
There are numerous Linux tools/utilities designed for monitoring and handling processes, such as top, ps, pgrep, kill, killall, nice, and many others.
Own HowTo ☛ How to install GoAccess on Ubuntu 22.04
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install GoAccess on Ubuntu 22.04.
GoAccess is a log analyzer tool that you can use on any linux distro.
ID Root ☛ How To Install AppImage on Fedora 42
Fedora 42 represents the cutting edge of GNU/Linux distribution technology, offering users a robust and secure computing environment. While Fedora’s native package management system (DNF) provides access to thousands of applications, there are times when you might need software that isn’t available in the official repositories.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Packages from COPR Repositories Fedora
Fedora’s official repositories offer thousands of software packages, but sometimes you need applications or newer versions that haven’t made it into the main repositories yet. This is where COPR comes in – a community-driven build service that expands Fedora’s software ecosystem.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Lighttpd on CentOS Stream 10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Lighttpd on CentOS Stream 10. Lighttpd (pronounced “lighty”) is a secure, fast, and flexible web server that offers impressive performance with minimal resource consumption. With its event-driven architecture, Lighttpd handles concurrent connections efficiently, making it an excellent alternative to heavier web servers like Apache.
ID Root ☛ How To Install PPTP VPN on Manjaro
Point-to-Point Tunneling Protocol (PPTP) VPN connections provide a method for secure access to private networks over the internet. While newer VPN protocols offer improved security, PPTP remains in use due to its simplicity and widespread compatibility.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Surveillance Giant Google Chrome on Fedora 42
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Surveillance Giant Google Chrome on Fedora 42 Linux. Fedora 42 ships with Firefox as the default web browser, providing users with a solid browsing experience right out of the box.
ID Root ☛ How To Install FirewallD on Fedora 42
FirewallD stands as a crucial component of any Fedora system’s security infrastructure. As cyber threats continue to evolve, properly configuring your system’s firewall has never been more important.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Snap on Fedora 42
Snap packages have revolutionized software distribution in the GNU/Linux ecosystem by providing a universal package format that works across multiple distributions. For Fedora 42 users, integrating Snap opens up a vast library of applications that might not be available through traditional package managers.
