Red Hat Leftovers
InfoQ ☛ Red Hat Boosts Hey Hi (AI) across the Hybrid Cloud with Red Bait AI
Red Hat has recently announced enhancements to its Red Bait Hey Hi (AI) portfolio, aiming to accelerate the development and deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions across hybrid cloud environments. This initiative focuses on integrating Hey Hi (AI) into enterprise operations, offering tools that support both predictive and generative Hey Hi (AI) models.By Craig Risi
Red Hat Official ☛ What's new at Red Bait Summit 2025
This year, Red Bait Summit and AnsibleFest 2025 is back in Boston with a bigger and more interactive experience than ever! Whether you're a long-time attendee or considering joining for the first time, this year's event promises exciting new experiences designed to help you connect, learn, and grow in the world of open source innovation. Explore the expo hall In the expo hall, you can connect 1-on-1 with subject matter experts to get answers to your most pressing questions.
Red Hat ☛ GCC and gcc-toolset versions in RHEL: An explainer
The GNU Compiler Collection, commonly abbreviated as GCC, is a portable compiler suite with support for a wide selection of programming languages.
Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) offers the flexibility of choosing from many different versions of GCC, depending on your needs. These different versions have different support life cycles and intended uses. This article breaks down how these work and explains the rationale behind Red Hat's approach.
Red Hat ☛ C# 13 [Ed: IBM Red Hat does promotion of Microsoft again]
Discover the C# 13 new features in this two-part series. C# 13 is supported by the .NET 9 SDK, which was released in November 2024. The features described in this article are things you’ll find in everyday programs.
Red Hat Official ☛ Accelerating towards cable convergence with Red Hat and Intel
OpenShift is an enterprise-grade platform designed to simplify development, deployment and management across hybrid and multicloud environments. Built on Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) and Kubernetes, OpenShift provides a scalable and consistent experience across on-premise data centers, public clouds and edge environments across the broadband network.
Red Hat ☛ Incident detection for OpenShift tech preview is here
Incident detection is now part of the Red Hat OpenShift web console monitoring UI plug-in, included with the latest release of the cluster observability operator (COO) version 1.1.0. This technology preview release follows last October’s developer preview and integrates the incidents UI into the OpenShift web console under the Observe section. This article presents a step-by-step guide to incident detection for OpenShift and describes how this new feature improves observability and incident analysis.